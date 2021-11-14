Springboks

Springboks shrug off Herschel Jantjies' struggles after Murrayfield nightmare

Heinz Schenk
Herschel Jantjies. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP)
  • Bok coach Jacques Nienaber isn't reading too much into Herschel Jantjies' off-day against Scotland, suggesting it's a necessary learning curve.
  • The 25-year-old half-back suffered from indecision and iffy execution at Murrayfield and was replaced after half-time.
  • Nienaber pointed out that even though Jantjies is an established player, he's only played 70 minutes of international rugby in Europe to date.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber shrugged off Herschel Jantjies' poor showing over Scotland as nothing more than a learning curve.

The 25-year-old scrumhalf endured a chastening day, struggling to find any rhythm and in particular suffering from some jittery decision-making.

That was visible in his tactical kicking, with one hoist from the base of the ruck being charged down with relative ease.

He was replaced at half-time by Cobus Reinach, whose superior knowledge of European conditions meant the Boks had more momentum.

Nienaber, however, pointed out that Jantjies' 20 Test caps - of which only 4 have been starts - and World Cup winner's medal doesn't mean he's suddenly a finished product.

"I spoke to Herschel after the match," he said following the 30-15 victory at Murrayfield.

"He's only played 70 minutes of international rugby in Europe. It might've been sunny, but conditions are fundamentally different up here."

As a former Munster assistant coach, Nienaber can sympathise completely with Jantjies' plight.

"Rassie (Erasmus) and I learnt that the hard way when we came up to coach in Ireland," he said.

"Rugby here is totally different. Even though we, as a team, had a reasonably good day, it was still really difficult. The going is slower, there's some dampness to the grass and it's really something that a player has to get used to."

Throughout South Africa's current trip to the United Kingdom, team management has consistently reiterated that some squad members will have to gain as much experience of local conditions as possible with 2023's Rugby World Cup in France in mind.

It's likely then that Jantjies will still play a prominent role against England at Twickenham next weekend.

"We have to give opportunities and in some cases, like Herschel, they don't seem like rookies because they've won a World Cup," said Nienaber.

"But he simply hasn't play much in the northern hemisphere yet. There's some considerable experience he still needs to get. Even though he's an established player, he needs to be exposed so that he can operate effectively in these conditions."

