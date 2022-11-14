Springboks stay 4th in World Rugby rankings, Wallabies down to a lowly 8th

After their 30-26 loss to France in Marseille, the Springboks remain fourth in the latest World Rugby rankings.

Second-placed France added 0.60 rating points for their win over the world champions but stay behind top-ranked Ireland, who picked up no points for their 35-17 win over Fiji in Dublin.

South Africa had dropped below New Zealand to fourth after losing to Ireland earlier this month. The Boks lost 0.60 rating points for their defeat to France but still boast a relatively comfortable buffer ahead of fifth-placed England.

The All Blacks picked up 0.51 rating points after a 31-23 win over Scotland in Edinburgh to stay third.

Elsewhere, the Wallabies dropped to an embarrassing eighth position after a shock 29-28 loss to Italy in Florence.

World Rugby rankings (top 10):

1. Ireland - 90.63

2. France - 90.01

3. New Zealand - 89.15

4. South Africa - 87.81

5. England - 84.45

6. Argentina - 82.04

7. Wales - 81.26

8. Australia - 80.64

9. Scotland - 80.23

10. Japan - 77.39

