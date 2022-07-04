Springboks stay No 1 in World Rugby rankings, All Blacks up to No 2

The Springboks stay at No 1 in the latest World Rugby rankings released on Monday.

This follows the Boks' narrow 32-29 win over Wales in Pretoria where Damian Willemse kicked a last-gasp penalty to seal the win.

Had Willemse missed the kick, the All Blacks would have moved past the Boks to the summit of the rankings.

The Kiwis did, however, gain ground in the rankings by moving up to No 2 past France. This comes after their 42-19 win over fourth-placed Ireland in Auckland.

France beath 10th-placed Japan 42-23 in Toyota but they still dropped a spot to third.

Elsewhere, the Wallabies moved past England into fifth position after beating their old rivals 30-28 in Perth.

Argentina also moved past Scotland into seventh position after beating them 26-18 in San Salvador de Jujuy.

Top 10 World Rugby rankings (as of 4 July 2022):

1. South Africa 90.61

2. New Zealand 89.72 (+1)

3. France 89.24 (-1)

4. Ireland 87.25

5. Australia 84.68 (+1)

6. England 83.74 (-1)

7. Argentina 81.40 (+1)

8. Scotland 80.98 (-1)

9. Wales 79.28

10. Japan 77.90

Other:

24. Namibia 59.72

27. Zimbabwe 54.96

33. Kenya 52.38



