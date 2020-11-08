Springboks

27m ago

add bookmark

Springboks to be part of Six Nations by 2024?

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus
Gallo Images

The Springboks could be part of the Six Nations by 2024, leaving the Rugby Championship, according to a report.

This comes at the end of a week in which Sanzaar claimed that it had commitment from SA Rugby to keep the Springboks in the Rugby Championship until 2030

SA Rugby, however, has not confirmed that commitment. 

On Sunday, Afrikaans newspaper Rapport claimed that the Springboks could be playing in the Six Nations from as early as 2023. 

Plating Test matches against the southern hemisphere teams would still be a priority for the Boks, but the commercial opportunities of playing in Europe could outweigh the benefits of the existing relationship with Sanzaar. 

The Sharks, Lions, Stormers and Bulls have already been pulled from Super Rugby and, from next year, they are expected to join an expanded version of Pro Rugby. 

The report adds that SA Rugby's dealings with private shareholder company CVC and the possibility of an equity partnership between the two could be a major factor in the decision. 

CVC already has strong ties to the Pro 14 and, according to the report, is seeking to acquire a stake in SA Rugby's commercial arm. 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Rennie realistic, but 'excited', after Wallabies stun All Blacks
Size doesn't matter: NZ tips scales for smaller rugby players
Stormers coach Dobson pleased with 'rhythm, flair' on attack in win over Griquas
Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksrugby championshiprugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 9255 votes
Cricket
11% - 2422 votes
Football
19% - 4209 votes
Athletics
2% - 540 votes
Boxing
1% - 200 votes
Cycling
2% - 515 votes
Golf
5% - 1069 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1858 votes
Tennis
3% - 747 votes
Water sports
1% - 202 votes
American sports
1% - 274 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 704 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo