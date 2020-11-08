Springboks to be part of Six Nations by 2024?

The Springboks could be part of the Six Nations by 2024, leaving the Rugby Championship, according to a report.

This comes at the end of a week in which Sanzaar claimed that it had commitment from SA Rugby to keep the Springboks in the Rugby Championship until 2030.

SA Rugby, however, has not confirmed that commitment.

On Sunday, Afrikaans newspaper Rapport claimed that the Springboks could be playing in the Six Nations from as early as 2023.

Plating Test matches against the southern hemisphere teams would still be a priority for the Boks, but the commercial opportunities of playing in Europe could outweigh the benefits of the existing relationship with Sanzaar.

The Sharks, Lions, Stormers and Bulls have already been pulled from Super Rugby and, from next year, they are expected to join an expanded version of Pro Rugby.

The report adds that SA Rugby's dealings with private shareholder company CVC and the possibility of an equity partnership between the two could be a major factor in the decision.

CVC already has strong ties to the Pro 14 and, according to the report, is seeking to acquire a stake in SA Rugby's commercial arm.

