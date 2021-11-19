Springboks to edge England by a whisker - bookies

The Springboks will edge England in a tight encounter at Twickenham on Saturday, if local bookmakers are to be believed.

The Boks have notched wins over Wales (23-18) and Scotland (30-15) on their year-end United Kingdom tour, while the Red Roses were impressive in a 32-15 win over the Wallabies last weekend.

One can argue that the saga involving SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, who has copped a heft ban from World Rugby for criticising officials, could disrupt the Boks' preparations.

However, the counter to that could be that it will galvanise the Boks into a more determined unit.

Local bookmakers appear to back the latter statement as they've installed the world champions as narrow favourites to win Saturday's Test.

Sportingbet predicts a 1-2 point victory for Jacques Nienaber's charges. The Boks can be backed at 1.73 odds and England at 2.10.

Another local betting agency, Betway, also has South Africa to win by 1-2 points. They back the Boks at 1.83 odds and England at 2.13.

Overall, the Boks have played 43 Tests against England, winning 26, losing 15 and sharing the spoils twice.

Saturday's Test kicks off at 17:15 (SA time).

READ | The full 80-page misconduct report against Rassie Erasmus