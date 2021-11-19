Springboks

Springboks to edge England by a whisker - bookies

accreditation
Herman Mostert
South Africa's Jacques Nienaber
PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP

The Springboks will edge England in a tight encounter at Twickenham on Saturday, if local bookmakers are to be believed.

The Boks have notched wins over Wales (23-18) and Scotland (30-15) on their year-end United Kingdom tour, while the Red Roses were impressive in a 32-15 win over the Wallabies last weekend.

One can argue that the saga involving SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, who has copped a heft ban from World Rugby for criticising officials, could disrupt the Boks' preparations.

However, the counter to that could be that it will galvanise the Boks into a more determined unit.

Local bookmakers appear to back the latter statement as they've installed the world champions as narrow favourites to win Saturday's Test.

Sportingbet predicts a 1-2 point victory for Jacques Nienaber's charges. The Boks can be backed at 1.73 odds and England at 2.10.

Another local betting agency, Betway, also has South Africa to win by 1-2 points. They back the Boks at 1.83 odds and England at 2.13.

Overall, the Boks have played 43 Tests against England, winning 26, losing 15 and sharing the spoils twice.

Saturday's Test kicks off at 17:15 (SA time).

Teams:

England

15 Freddie Steward, 14 Joe Marchant, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Jonny May 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ben Youngs 8 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 6 Courtney Lawes (captain), 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie Blamire, 1 Bevan Rodd

Substitutes: 16 Nic Dolly, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Alex Dombrandt, 22 Raffi Quirke, 23 Max Malins

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

