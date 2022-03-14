Springboks to face Spain at 2023 Rugby World Cup

Spain will tackle the Springboks at next year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Los Leones qualified after a 33-28 win over Portugal in the Rugby Europe Championship.

South Africa and Spain have met once before - at the 1999 World Cup when the Boks won 47-3.

Spain will be one of South Africa's opponents at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Los Leones booked their spot in the global showpiece with a 33-28 win over Portugal in Madrid on Sunday.

They will feature in Pool B alongside the Springboks, Ireland, Scotland and a yet-to-be-determined qualifier from Asia/Pacific.

Spain's victory at Estadio Nacional Universidad ensured that they will finish second in the combined Rugby Europe Championship 2021 and 2022 standings no matter the result of their final match against Georgia.

It caps a stunning turnaround for the Spanish, who began their RWC 2023 qualification campaign with three successive defeats at the start of last season's Rugby Europe Championship.

Santiago Santos' charges have since won six Championship matches in a row to set up both a title decider against Georgia in Tbilisi next weekend and take their place as the Europe 2 qualifier at RWC 2023.

It will be the first time Spain contest the Rugby World Cup since 1999, when they were also drawn alongside South Africa and Scotland, as well as Uruguay, in Pool A.

They lost all of their matches back then, including a 47-3 loss to the Springboks on 10 October 1999. On that day, the Boks were captained by Andre Vos, who scored two of his side's tries.

Anton Leonard, Werner Swanepoel, Pieter Muller and Bob Skinstad also crossed the whitewash, while Jannie de Beer converted six of the tries, while the Boks were also awarded a penalty try.

It will be 1999 all over again as Spain have qualified for the Rugby World Cup and will join the Boks in Pool B in France 2023

"It's been a long journey and a very tough qualification process," Spain head coach Santiago Santos said in a statement.



"We lost our first three games and after that, we have won six in a row. The performance of the team was amazing and we are very excited to be going to the Rugby World Cup."

Spain's 2023 campaign will get underway on Saturday, 9 September 2023 when they take on Ireland at Stade de Bordeaux.

Eight days later, they will face the Springboks at the same venue, before heading to Lille where they play Scotland on 30 September and the Asia/Pacific 1 qualifier on 8 October.