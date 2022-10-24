24 Oct

add bookmark

Springboks to tackle All Blacks at Twickenham in Rugby World Cup warm-up

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

The Springboks will play a warm-up game against the All Blacks prior to next year's Rugby World Cup.

The match will take place at Twickenham on Friday, 25 August 2023.

It will be the second time in history that the Springboks and All Blacks meet at the iconic London venue, having also met there in a 2015 Rugby World Cup semi-final which New Zealand edged 20-18.

As was confirmed earlier this month, the Boks will also face Wales in a warm-up game in Cardiff on Saturday, 19 August 2023.

At the World Cup in France, the Boks will contest Pool B alongside Scotland (10 September in Marseille), Romania (17 September in Bordeaux), Ireland (23 September in Paris) and Tonga (1 October in Marseille).

"The Springboks and All Blacks share one of the greatest rivalries in rugby, and to face them at Twickenham will be an exciting experience for the players and our fans," Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby's director of rugby, said in a statement.

"The match will take place shortly before we kick off our World Cup campaign, and both this encounter and the Test against Wales will be vital for us to measure ourselves before the competition and to put the final building in blocks in place so that we can enter the showpiece in the desired form." 

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber added: "We are excited to play this vital fixture against one of our main arch-rivals before the Rugby World Cup at the iconic Twickenham Stadium. There is a large contingent of passionate expats and Springbok supporters in London, and we have no doubt they will come out and support us in what we know will be a massive occasion for both teams before the World Cup." 

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said the match will form an important part of their World Cup preparations. 

"Matches against the Springboks are always hard-fought, and we are expecting nothing less than a titanic battle on this unique occasion," Foster said.

English RFU CEO Bill Sweeney added: "We are looking forward to welcoming two powerhouses of global rugby. Both nations have sizable ex-pat communities in London and beyond, who will no doubt contribute to what is set to be an electric atmosphere at Twickenham Stadium." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
loading... Live
New Zealand 0
Afghanistan 0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 6495 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5675 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo