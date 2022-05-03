Springboks to tackle Wallabies at iconic cricket venue

The Springboks will tackle the Wallabies in Adelaide in this year's Rugby Championship.

It will be the first time the Boks play at the Adelaide Oval, a ground more famous for hosting cricket matches.

South Africa's second Test in Australia will take place in New South Wales, with the venue to be determined.

The Springboks will tackle the Wallabies at the famous Adelaide Oval in South Australia later this year, Rugby Australia confirmed.

This will be first time the Springboks play a Test in Adelaide - at a ground more renowned for hosting cricket matches.

The Test, scheduled for Saturday 27 August, is the first of two Rugby Championship encounters the Boks will play in Australia this year. The second encounter is scheduled for the following week (3 September) at a yet-to-be-determined venue in the New South Wales state.

Meanwhile, SA Rugby also confirmed that all six the Boks' home Tests this year will kick off at 17:05 (SA time). South Africa will play three Tests against Wales in July, as well as three Rugby Championship Tests - against New Zealand in Nelspruit (6 August) and Johannesburg (13 August), and Argentina in Durban (24 September).

Kick-off times for both clashes against Australia must still be confirmed, while the Boks' away match against Argentina at Estadio Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires (17 September) is scheduled to start at 16:10 (21:10 SA time).

Springbok fixtures and SA kick-off times: Incoming Tour: 17:05 - Saturday, 2 July: Springboks v Wales (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria) 17:05 - Saturday, 9 July: Springboks v Wales (Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein) 17:05 - Saturday, 16 July - Springboks v Wales (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) Rugby Championship: 17:05 - Saturday, 6 August: Springboks v All Blacks (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit) 17:05 - Saturday, 13 August: Springboks v All Blacks (Ellis Park, Johannesburg) TBC: Saturday, 27 August: Australia v Springboks (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide) TBC: Saturday, 3 September: Australia v Springboks (New South Wales, venue TBC) 21:10 - Saturday, 17 September: Argentina v Springboks (Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires) 17:05 - Saturday, 24 September: Springboks v Argentina (Kings Park, Durban)

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber welcomed the change of scenery in Australia, with the team having played mainly in Brisbane and Perth in recent years.



"We are very excited about playing in Adelaide for the first time and hopefully we can make the most of this occasion in a season that will be vital as we build towards to the Rugby World Cup in France next year," Nienaber said in a statement.

"The players enjoyed the experience of playing four Tests in Queensland last year, and Adelaide will present another exciting new challenge for the team, while the last time we played the Wallabies in New South Wales, was back in 2011 in Sydney.

"It also offers us the opportunity to start on a new slate at a fresh venue in a country that we have come to know very well over the years."

Nienaber added that the confirmation of the kick-off times for the Boks' local Tests assisted with their planning.



"Match-days are very structured for us, and every minute counts in ensuring that the players perform to their optimal ability when the starting whistle sounds, so the kick-off times allows us to fine-tune our planning even more as the countdown begins to the international season."



