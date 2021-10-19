Springboks tour Europe without several stars with Moerat, Williams only new faces

Stormers co-captain Salmaan Moerat and uncapped scrumhalf Grant Williams have been named in the Springboks 32-man squad for the Outgoing Tour to the UK.

Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe are some of the omissions from the Springboks squad, with the first Test scheduled 6 November against Wales.

Nienaber has one eye on the Springboks' title defence in 2023, stating that "every match will count".

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named a squad of 32 players on Tuesday for South Africa's Outgoing Tour to the United Kingdom in November.

The Springboks will play three Test matches on the tour - against Wales in Cardiff (6 November), Scotland in Edinburgh (13 November), and England in London (20 November).

Former SA Schools and Junior Springbok captain Salmaan Moerat has earned his first Springbok call-up along with uncapped scrumhalf Grant Williams, who travelled to Australia with the Boks for the Rugby Championship.

The main injury-enforced omissions from Nienaber's squad, are Faf de Klerk (hip flexor), Cheslin Kolbe (knee), Frans Malherbe (neck), and RG Snyman (knee).

Other players not considered for selection include Pieter-Steph du Toit and Rynhardt Elstadt, who are recovering from a shoulder and an ankle injury, respectively.

The Springbok squad consist of 18 forwards and 14 backs as Nienaber has his eye on the Springboks' title defence in Paris 2023.

"This tour is going to be exciting yet challenging," said Nienaber.

"The core group of players who played a key role in the series against the British & Irish Lions, as well as the Rugby Championship, will remain together as we build consistency and continuity in our squad with an eye on the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"With the easing of travel restrictions to Europe and the UK, we were able to revert to a more manageable touring squad.

"We are two years out from the Rugby World Cup in France, and we have close to 20 Test matches before we start our defence of the title, so every match will count in terms of building confidence and consistency as a group.

"A number of players have put up their hands in the Currie Cup and the first four rounds of the United Rugby Championship, which is great for our local game, and while they remain on our radar, we've decided to stick with the core of our 2021 squad for this tour."

Moerat is the only newcomer in Nienaber's squad that featured in the Lions Series and Rugby Championship and he will join forces with Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Marvin Orie in a strong group of second rowers.

Nienaber was delighted to call up Moerat, who has been serving as the Stormers' co-captain on their United Rugby Championship tour, and said the lock's experience and leadership qualities would be valuable as he makes the step up.

"Salmaan has established himself as a talented lock and captain since his younger days in our junior structures and he has continued to show his class at senior level for the Stormers and Western Province," said Nienaber.

"His call-up is well earned, and we are looking forward to witnessing what he adds to the squad. He is also familiar with most of the players in the squad having either played with them or against them, so we have no doubt he will slot in with ease."

The Springboks will depart for a one-week training camp in France on Friday before making the journey to Cardiff for their opening Test.

Springbok squad for the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour:

Props:

Thomas du Toit (Sharks) - 13 caps, 0 pts

Steven Kitshoff (Stormers) – 56 caps, 5pts (1t)

Vincent Koch (Saracens) - 28 caps, 0 pts

Ox Nché (Sharks) - 6 caps, 0pts

Trevor Nyakane (Bulls) - 51 caps, 5pts (1t)

Hookers:

Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux Bègles) - 1 cap, 0 pts

Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) - 43 caps, 45 pts (9t)

Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers) - 45 caps, 45 pts (9t)

Locks:

Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks) - 53 caps, 25 pts (5t)

Eben Etzebeth (Toulon) - 94 caps, 15 pts (3t)

Salmaan Moerat (Stormers) - Uncapped

Marvin Orie (Stormers) - 7 caps, 0 pts

Loose forwards:

Siya Kolisi (captain, Sharks) - 60 caps, 30 pts (6t)

Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) - 16 caps, 5 pts (1t)

Marco van Staden (Leicester Tigers) - 9 caps, 0 pts

Duane Vermeulen (Ulster) - 58 caps, 15 pts (3t)

Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) - 8 caps, 0 pts

Utility forward:

Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) - 48 caps, 5pts (1t)

Scrumhalves:

Herschel Jantjies (Stormers) - 18 caps, 25 pts (5t)

Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) - 18 caps, 40pts (8t)

Grant Williams (Sharks) - Uncapped

Flyhalves:

Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes) - 41 caps, 309 pts (2t, 64c, 56p, 1d)

Handré Pollard (Montpellier) - 57 caps, 558 pts (6t, 83c, 120p, 4d)

Midfielders:

Lukhanyo Am (Sharks) - 23 caps, 25 pts (5t)

Damian de Allende (Munster) - 55 caps, 35 pts (7t)

Jesse Kriel (Eagles) - 48 caps, 60 pts (12t)

Outside backs:

Aphelele Fassi (Sharks) - 2 caps, 10pts (2t)

Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz) - 70 caps, 60 pts (12t)

Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks) - 22 caps, 85 pts (17t)

Sbu Nkosi (Sharks) - 25 caps, 45 pts (9t)

Utility backs:

Damian Willemse (Stormers) – 14 caps, 5pts (1t)

Frans Steyn (Cheetahs) – 71 caps, 141pts (11t, 7c, 21p, 3d)

Springboks' Outgoing Tour fixtures (SA kick-off times):

Saturday, 6 November

19:30 - Wales v South Africa (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Saturday, 13 November

14:00 - Scotland v South Africa (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Saturday, 20 November

17:15 - England v South Africa (Twickenham, London)