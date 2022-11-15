Springboks tweak pack for Italy Test, Esterhuizen slots into midfield

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made a few tweaks to his team for Saturday's Test against Italy in Genoa.

Jasper Wiese returns at No 8 in a starting XV which also features new lock and centre pairings.

Wiese was a late withdrawal form last week's Test against France in Marseille due to concussion protocols. He takes over from Kwagga Smith, who drops down to the bench.

Stormers duo Salmaan Moerat and Marin Orie will form a starting lock combination, with Lood de Jager having returned home with a shoulder injury and Eben Etzebeth given a breather on the bench.

There is also a positional switch in the pack, with Franco Mostert moving from lock to flanker in place of Pieter-Steph du Toit, who is awaiting a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday for a red card received against France.

In the backline, Andre Esterhuizen comes in at inside centre in a new-look midfield pairing with Damian de Allende, who switches to outside centre in place of Jesse Kriel.

Meanwhile, Stormers No 8 Evan Roos will feature on the bench alongside forwards Etzebeth, Smith, and the front row of Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch (props) and Malcolm Marx (hooker) in a six-two forwards-backs split.

Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf) and Manie Libbok (utility back) are the backline reserves.

Saturday's Test kicks off at 15:00 (SA time).

Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok

"A couple of players have been training very hard in the last few weeks and deserve a chance to start, and Lood's injury and Pieter-Steph's disciplinary hearing opened the door for us to give them an opportunity," said Nienaber.

"Salmaan and Marvin are both Stormers players, so they have been playing together for a while, and they are very hungry for game time, so we are looking forward to what they bring in the game.

"It's also good to have Jasper back against the physical Italian pack, and we know that Kwagga will spark something different when he takes the field. Evan also gets a chance off the bench and his skills will work well with Kwagga's in the loose trio, while Manie earns another run after making his debut last week.

"Manie's versatility will also come in handy, as he can cover most positions in the backline, and with Cobus on the bench and several experienced backs in the backline, he will have enough guidance to be able play to his game."

Nienaber said he expected an onslaught from a confident Italy, who earned an historic 29-28 win over Australia last week.

"Italy's victory against Australia will boost their confidence immensely going into this match, and we are expecting them to draw a lot of energy from their home crowd.

"They defeated Wales away in the Six Nations and tested Scotland as well, so we are under no illusions as to the challenge that lies ahead. Italy have shown before what a force they can be at home by defeating the Boks 20-18 in Florence, and they will draw confidence from that as well.

"We have been working hard on improving the areas of the game that let us down in the last two matches, and we are determined to get onto the right side of the scoreboard after very narrow defeats against the first and second ranked teams in the world."

Looking at Italy's strengths, the Bok mentor added: "Their forwards are physical, they have a skilful backline and a good defensive system, and they play with a lot of confidence, so we know what we are in for. We have to deliver a quality performance for the full 80 minutes.

"We believe we are on the right track after coming close against Ireland and France, and if we can produce a strong showing up front and be a little more accurate in our execution, we know we can turn things around on tour."



