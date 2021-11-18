Springboks won't draw on faded RWC memories in quest to beat England: 'We've moved on'

The Springboks have moved on from drawing on their World Cup final win to assist them in their latest quest to beat England.

Coach Jacques Nienaber noted that much water has flowed under the bridge and said he's not sure if England's 2019 disappointment will fuel them.

But he is wary of the challenge awaiting his charges against a "classy" host.

Only Eddie Jones and his England troops can say whether Saturday's showdown against the Springboks at Twickenham is an opportunity to exact revenge for the 2019 World Cup final, but the visiting team say they've move on.

Indeed, much water has flowed under the bridge for the South Africans since that heady night in Yokohama and they'd merely be happy ending a challenging 2021 season on a positive note.

"On a potential backlash, I wouldn't be able to know what Eddie is telling his players," said Bok coach Jacques Nienaber.

"From our perspective, the World Cup is so long ago now. We can't stay in that moment, we need to move on."

By all accounts - some notable hiccups included - the Boks have done a decent job of doing just that.

"I believe we definitely have (moved on). Given our series against the British & Irish Lions and the Rugby Championship, we had a new focus and new objectives.

"There's also the overall one of working towards France 2023. I'm not sure if England are going to use our previous meeting to fuel themselves."

England notably bounced back to claim last year's Covid-interrupted Six Nations title, but then rather meekly surrendered it five months later to Wales in a campaign where they finished fifth.

Yet Nienaber issued a stark warning that their opponents will be formidable, especially after a comfortable victory over the Wallabies last week.

"They showed their class last week. Some will look at that squad and say there's some youth, but if you look at the spine, it's an established and experienced one," he said.

"They know what they have to do, what their DNA is to get results."

One thing everyone can count on is that the Springboks won't be pulling too many rabbits out of hat in their quest to continue a surprisingly fruitful recent record against the Roses.

"Eddie mentioned it as well that each country plays to its strengths. We're the same. We'll employ the style that we believe gives us results," said Nienaber.

"Everybody does it."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.