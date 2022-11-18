Springboks won't use Rassie drama as tonic for toppling Italy: 'We're playing for SA'

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was diplomatic and straight-faced as he sidestepped commenting about the latest Rassie Erasmus refereeing saga.

With the team winless on tour to date, the flanker believes he and his teammates have more pressing matters to address ahead of the Test against Italy.

He says they've also prepared constructively for referee Matthew Carley's whistle in Genoa.

In stark contrast to how he bullishly handled the initial frenzy over Rassie Erasmus' Lions video last year, Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi remained straight-faced and diplomatic about the former's latest sanctioning by World Rugby.

Asked about Erasmus' two-match ban on at least three different occasions on Friday during his media engagement ahead of Saturday's meeting with Italy in Genoa, the flanker insisted that the national team has been single-minded in its determination to just focus on the Test match itself.

That is, perhaps, the best way of approaching what has been another hugely disruptive build-up, especially since the Boks have the added pressure of a tour record that reads 0 from 2.

"We've had two tough games. It's a big game for us, we can't afford to go three games without a win. We've given the respect to Italy that they deserve and all we're focusing on is trying to beating them. It's been hard to do for other teams, like the recent results have shown," said Kolisi.

"Things [like the Erasmus] happen. We have to just keep on doing what we're doing."

Given how the South Africans rallied last weekend against France after Pieter-Steph du Toit was shown his red card for a dangerous cleanout, the Italians will perhaps be wary of their opponents merely swopping their star blindside flanker with their director of rugby as their source of inspiration.

But Kolisi rubbished such a suggestion.

Teams: Italy 15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Pierre Bruno, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Michele Lamaro (captain), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 1 Danilo Fischetti



Substitutes: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 David Sisi, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Edoardo Padovani, 23 Tommaso Menoncello Springboks 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok

"We'll be playing for the Springboks, for South Africa. We're playing to win this game. That's all that's on our minds," he said.

"That's been the message this whole week. We've lost two games on this tour, we can't take focus away from that. We need to step up. Italy have shown in the past fortnight that they're a good team."

Erasmus' spotlight on the referees also hasn't distracted the team from preparing for Englishman Matthew Carley's whistle in a constructive manner, particularly when it comes to the breakdowns.

"Those things happen, sometimes it goes for you, other times it doesn't. We've worked on something like our breakdown but nothing has fundamentally changed," said Kolisi.

"We know what we have to do to secure our ball. We want to be as ruthless as we can but within the laws."

Kick-off is at 15:00.



