STAT ATTACK | Springboks have little problem creating play, it's the points that are missing

The Springboks' attacking play is in the spotlight again following the series victory over Wales.

Basic statistics, however, suggest that Jacques Nienaber's troops are far less impotent in terms of creating attacking opportunities.

Instead, it's just a case of actually translating it into points, a headache that supports Jake White's view that the Boks keep opponents in the game longer than they should.

Despite claiming another series victory over Wales last week, doubts and outright criticism over the Springboks' attacking play remain steadfastly in place.



Notably, a prominent Kiwi scribe argued that Jacques Nienaber's troops will be "physical, direct and unimaginative" when they take on the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship opener in Nelspruit on August 6.

Jake White, 2007's World Cup-winning Bok mentor and current Bulls director of rugby, then added some fuel to the fire - in an admittedly more measured manner - in suggesting that they'll have add new strings to their bow.

Some casual statistics from the three Tests against the Dragons certainly provide some justification to White's view though not necessarily in terms of the Boks being impotent on attack.

In fact, the most interesting thought of his relevant column is "the way South Africa plays actually keeps other sides in the game".

For the past 12 months that's been evident in something as simple as their scorelines.

Only Georgia (40-9) and Argentina (32-12) have been beaten by 20 or more points in Nienaber's 16 Tests in charge to date, which wouldn't be a travesty in the cut-throat environment of Test rugby if it weren't for the fact that four other matches had winning margins between 15 and 19 points.



Except perhaps for the 27-9 win in the second Test against the British & Irish Lions, the Boks' dominance should've translated into more points.

This year, the focus on South Africa's attacking play is even more acute because, unlike 2021 when they at times relied on being ruthless with taking any points on offer with limited opportunities, they made most of the play in the Wales series.

In the first Test at Loftus, the Boks made 480 running metres from 107 carries, dwarfing Wales 216m and 66.

They made 6 linebreaks and beat 25 defenders yet only won 32-29 following a last-gasp penalty by Damian Willemse.

During that first half, South Africa made it into Wales' 22 no less than six times and only scored 3 points.

Thirteen turnovers didn't exactly help their cause.

Blaming a scratch combination unduly for the 12-13 reverse in Bloemfontein would be harsh though the stats from that tussle were also revealing.

Hampered by a lack of rhythm, the Boks still made 292 running metres and were responsible for the only linebreaks of the entire match.

They again held sway in those metrics in last week's series clincher at the Cape Town Stadium with 381 running metres, 3 linebreaks and 13 beaten defenders.

Yet it's interesting that Wales enjoyed their most productive evening in terms of attacking stats bar the actual tries they scored.

They had more linebreaks and beat more defenders though that is partly explained by South Africa's uncharacteristically sub-standard tackle completion rate of 81%, significantly lower than 92% and 90% at Loftus and Bloemfontein.

Peculiarly, the Boks enjoyed their most productive first half on rugby in the series - 17 points in the Cape - with just 41% territory.

However, in all three Tests, they enjoyed the majority of possession and territory - something they've managed in their last 7 Tests.

While those two statistical categories are by no means comprehensive, it does suggest that the Boks aren't a team now solely relying on their counter-attacking abilities.

They are on the front foot more nowadays, which is something they need to capitalise on more.



