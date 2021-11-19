Stick and Kolisi on Rassie's suspension: 'He will be missed, but we'll play for him'

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said they'll miss Rassie Erasmus's presence on the touchline in Saturday's Test against England.

The SA Rugby director of rugby was issued with a touchline suspension because of his 62-minute video on Nic Berry's officiating in the first British & Irish Lions series Test.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said they have the motivation to be better on Saturday.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said they'll miss SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus's touchline presence in Saturday's Test against England at Twickenham.



While it won't be the first time the Boks will play without Erasmus acting as a water carrier this year, however, this time he was suspended from World Rugby because of his 62-minute video that criticised Nic Berry's officiating in the first British & Irish Lions Test in July.

"It will be tough because his presence makes a huge difference to us as a group," Kolisi said.

"He's got excellent rugby insights and there are things he sees in the field that we don't see.

"It helps quite a lot because he's a person who has played rugby at this level and he knows how to motivate us on the field."

Kolisi, who will be playing in his 63rd Test and his fifth against England, explained the important communication role Erasmus plays for the team when on the sidelines.

"When those subs are made, when you're a player and you're taken off early, you start to question what you've done, he explains that," Kolisi said.

"That makes a huge difference because he knows how we are as players and the competitivity in the squad.

"We always want to give our best and play for the full 80 minutes. I've been taken off before games a few times and that's been questioned in the public," continued Kolisi.



"He'll tell me that they felt I was tired or they needed more at the breakdown. We'll miss him, but we know the coaching staff has plans."

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said Erasmus's absence has given the team an extra reason to finish the year on a high note.

"He's a special guy in the team and we know how much he cares for everyone," Stick said.

"He cares about Springbok rugby and all the families involved. We'll miss him, but his spirit will be there. I think his absence will be motivation for us to play even better because we know what he's done for us in the team.

"We will play for him. He's a very special guy."

Saturday's Test kicks off at 17:15 (SA time).

Teams England 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Joe Marchant, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Jonny May 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ben Youngs 8 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 6 Courtney Lawes (captain), 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie Blamire, 1 Bevan Rodd Substitutes: 16 Nic Dolly, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Alex Dombrandt, 22 Raffi Quirke, 23 Max Malins Springboks 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn



