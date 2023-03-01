Stick, Kolisi explain why Rassie is keen to appoint referee coach for Boks

Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and captain Siya Kolisi are sold on the idea of a referee coach joining the team.

The Boks are reportedly keen to bring former Welsh referee Nigel Owens on board for the World Cup.

Stick said director of rugby Rassie Erasmus was in charge of making the appointment.

This comes after a weekend report indicated that the Boks were eager to bring legendary Welsh referee Nigel Owens on board for the showpiece event in France.

Kolisi and Stick were probed on the news during a press conference at the Cullinan Hotel in Cape Town on Tuesday.

They could not confirm Owens' involvement but both men gave positive responses at the possibility of a refereeing expert joining the Boks.

"The director (of rugby, Rassie Erasmus) is behind that," Stick said when probed about the possible appointment of Owens.

"Us as coaches are in the camp at the moment and just focussing on the players. But if we can get someone who is an expert in that business ... it (a referee coach) is something we discussed as coaching staff.

"It helps us as coaches so we can focus on making our team better. We know that the refs are the CEOs [on the field], so if we can get someone on our side that can advise and help us to prepare for the games then the coaches can stay away from those off-field battles with the match officials.

"The game should be about the players and that is something we need to respect at the moment. That's why we are looking for someone who can come inside our camp and be able to assist us.

"I don't think we will be the first team. I think France also has someone (Jerome Garces) in their coaches' box who is assisting them with the reffing stuff."

Kolisi added: "I think it would be great to get somebody that can help us. Someone who works directly with World Rugby and then addresses us.

"I think it will keep us informed with the new rules and the way we speak to a ref. We always treat them with respect as much as we can.

"We all have a [role] to play in the game - if something happens to someone on the field, it can't always be me [talking] because I wouldn't know what happened if I am far away.

"That player can also speak to the ref and also learn what is the best time to speak to a ref.

"I know some refs are different and they work differently and that is why teams are doing it (appointing a referee coach) because it helps the players learn the laws, which is vitally important."

The Bok skipper also stressed the importance of treating referees with respect.

"You can hear through the mics during the Six Nations how the players are talking to them ... that doesn't happen overnight.

"As much as we are working hard on the field, if you don't treat the ref with respect and the way that you should then it's not going to work for you because they are human beings and they also get irritated at certain times.

"So do we as players, so I think it's good to learn to respect them and speak to them accordingly because, at the end of the day, they are in charge of the game, not us as players."

The Springboks will play two Tests at home against Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) interspersed with away games against New Zealand (Auckland, 15 July) and Argentina (Buenos Aires, 5 August).

Their World Cup preparation will be wrapped up with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August) before heading south to France for their World Cup defence.

The World Cup runs from 8 September to 28 October.



