Stick's SA A role an omen of things to come? 'I would gladly accept opportunity to coach Springboks'

Mzwandile Stick will take charge of the SA A team this November in the UK for their matches against Munster and Bristol Bears.

Stick, now in his second stint with the Springboks, didn't shy away from answering a question about his future coaching ambitions.

His credentials were firmed up by national team captain Siya Kolisi, who said he's known Stick since he was doing water boy duties for the African Bombers in Gqeberha.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick will take the reins of the South Africa A team during their UK tour this November with the full backing of none other than national team captain Siya Kolisi.

The world champions embark on their outgoing tour at the end of the month with 54 players who will be split among the Springboks and SA A team. The side will play two midweek games against Munster on 10 November and Bristol Bears on 17 November.

Stick, together with his lieutenants, Bafana Nhleko, Joey Mongalo and Wian du Preez will be overseen by Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

The former Sevens specialist sees the midweek games as pivotal in keeping players on their toes ahead of their World Cup defence in France next year, but, for the 38-year-old, it would be remiss not to see this as his own golden opportunity to strut his coaching stuff.

He's already had the benefit of coaching a so-called Springbok Green side which pitted a wider squad of players against each other in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He's also in his second stint with the Boks.

"Everyone who is involved in rugby in South Africa in any capacity dreams of working with or playing for the Springboks," Stick said.

"I would gladly accept the opportunity of coaching the Springboks, but the job at hand is to prepare the players in the A squad so that they can take a Bok gap if it arrives."

The Springboks will begin preparations for their end-of-year tour in Stellenbosch this Sunday with a group of 26 players.

A group of 17 South African-based players and nine who are currently plying their trade in Japan will meet for the three-day training camp.

The Springbok and SA A touring squads will be named on Friday, 28 October, with the Bok squad set to gather in Dublin on Sunday, 30 October.

A further 20 SA A players are set to depart for Ireland a week later on Saturday, 5 November, to begin their preparations for the clash against Munster where they will be joined by a few players from the initial 34-man touring squad for the two SA A matches.

"I'm very happy and blessed that I can be entrusted with this position. It's a big deal for me and I have to thank my fellow colleagues," Stick said.

"Something that also makes me happy is the opportunity given to the other coaches that I'll be working with - Bafana Nhleko and Joey Mongalo.

"I played against Joey and coached against him at junior levels, but I'm happy that they've also got the opportunity to work at this level."

Kolisi, who Stick coaches at the Springboks was anecdotal in his praise for the man who used to drive him around in his black VW years ago when he arrived in Stellenbosch.

"I've known him since I was water boy for the African Bombers (in Gqeberha) and I used to watch him play for Springrose," Kolisi said.

"He's somebody that I've watched since I was young. I then stayed with him in Stellenbosch when I was 19 years old and he's always looked after me. He used to drive me around in his black Golf 5 and show me around.

"He's always been there to help because we come from the same community. For us to listen to someone who's played the game makes it a little easier because he speaks from the experience of having been a player."

Kolisi didn't stop there:

He's taken his Springbok opportunity with both hands. As you can see with our high balls and kicking game - that’s what he works on and he takes huge pride in what he does. He’s a passionate and direct guy and I think he’ll be a head coach in future and he'll be very good. I'm looking forward to seeing him coaching the SA A team.

The world champions begin their tour of the UK on 5 November against Ireland in Dublin. They will then take on France in Marseille on 12 November, Italy in Genoa on 19 November and England in London on 26 November.