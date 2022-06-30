Stop the big Bok forwards, you neutralise Elton Jantjies, says Dan Biggar

Wales captain and flyhalf Dan Biggar pointed at the forwards as a means to contain Elton Jantjies when they clash with the Springboks on Saturday.

Biggar will go mano-a-mano with Jantjies in the first of three Tests at a sold-out Loftus this weekend.

Jantjies got the nod ahead of regular starter Handre Pollard, who arrived late in camp following his French Top 14 triumph.

Wales captain and pivot Dan Biggar said the key to stopping a player of Elton Jantjies' skills was to cut the supply line at the source: the Springbok forwards.

The Boks are armed with a beefy and deep array of forwards, although they’re missing 2019 World Cup winners Duane Vermeulen and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Biggar, though, will have eyes on his opposite number Jantjies come the first of three Tests at a sold-out Loftus this Saturday (17:05).

READ | STATS | Wales' HORRIFIC record at Loftus

Jantjies got the nod from Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber ahead of incumbent Handre Pollard, who arrived later in camp after winning the French Top 14 with Montpellier last weekend.

"I’ve played against Elton quite a few times and he’s got all the tricks in his skill set, hasn’t he, in terms of his kicking and passing game. We’re fully aware of what he brings," said Biggar.

"Handre brings a real control and territory-based game. He makes very few mistakes.

"Elton has got pretty decent eight guys in front of him in that pack. If we can create some problems for the forward pack, we can make his life a lot more difficult. The same applies to Faf de Klerk.

"If we don’t get the upper hand there or stem the flow from there, as you have to against any South African team you play, then most nines and 10s are going to have a pretty good afternoon."

READ HERE | Load shedding at Loftus? Bulls charged up to combat blackouts for Boks v Wales

The Boks have never lost to Wales on their own patch and are heavy favourites to at least win the series, if not sweep their visitors.

The Wales first Test will be the first time spectators will see the world champions at home since 2019, against Argentina on the same ground.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Willie le Roux

Wales

15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar (captain), 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Tommy Reffell, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Gareth Thomas

Substitutes: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Owen Watkin