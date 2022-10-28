Stormers stars Libbok, Mngomezulu earn Springbok call-ups, veteran Vermeulen absent

Stormers backline stars Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu earned their first Springbok call-ups on Friday after coach Jacques Nienaber named his squad for the year-end tour to Europe.

Libbok was picked as flyhalf alongside Damian Willemse, while Mngomezulu is an addition as utility back.

There was no spot for veteran No 8 Duane Vermeulen, with Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden and Jasper Wiese picked as loose forwards.

There was also a recall for lock Jason Jenkins, who is back in the national set-up four years after making his Test debut.

Meanwhile, South Africa A coach Mzwandile Stick included nine capped Springboks in a 19-man squad that will travel to Ireland next Saturday for their two-match tour against Munster and the Bristol Bears. Once there, they will be joined by seven players from Nienaber's squad following the Springboks' opening Test against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 5 November.

The Springbok squad will then comprise of 28 players and the SA A squad of 26.

After the Ireland Test, the Boks will tackle France in Marseille (12 November), Italy in Genoa (19 November) and England in London (26 November).

The SA A team will face Munster on Thursday, 10 November, and the Bristol Bears on 17 November.

Springbok squad: Props: Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Stade Francais), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92) Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks) Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie (both Stormers) Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Evan Roos (Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) Utility forwards: Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse (both Stormers) Centres: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) Outside backs: Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Bulls) Utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Sacha Mngomezulu (Stormers) SA A squad: Forwards: Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks), Sazi Sandi (Stormers), Mornay Smith (Bulls), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls), Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Phepsi Buthelezi (Sharks), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks) Backs: Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Sanele Nohamba (Lions), Grant Williams (Sharks), Johan Goosen (Bulls), Gianni Lombard (Lions), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Cornal Hendricks (Bulls), Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers), Henco van Wyk (Lions)

Libbok and Mngomezulu are the only uncapped players in the 35-man Bok squad, while Jenkins played his only Test against Wales in Washington DC in 2018.

The likes of winger Sbu Nkosi and loose forward Van Staden are also back in the Bok mix after last playing for the team in 2021.

The SA A team, in turn, feature capped Springboks Ntuthuko Mchunu (prop), Joseph Dweba (hooker), Ruan Nortje (lock), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward), Herschel Jantjies, Grant Williams (both scrumhalves), Johan Goosen (flyhalf), Aphelele Fassi and Cornal Hendricks (both utility backs).

There rest of the squad comprises an exciting bunch of franchise players, including the likes of former Junior Bok captain Phepsi Buthelezi (loose forward), Sanele Nohamba (scrumhalf), Henco van Wyk (centre), Gianni Lombard and Suleiman Hartzenberg (both utility backs).

After picking the 54 players, SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus commented: "This is a very important tour for both teams in terms of measuring how we perform against some of the top countries and clubs in the world and to give a wider group of players an opportunity to play at this level, less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup.

"We have some exciting young talent making a strong statement for their franchises and clubs, and since we are limited to selecting only a specified number of players for the Springbok squad, we would not have been able to see some of them in action, so we are delighted to have this SA A tour.

"This team is the closest one can get to represent the Springboks and given the quality of the Munster and Bristol teams and the electric atmospheres expected at those sold-out matches, this will be the perfect opportunity for those players to put up their hands for the World Cup squad."

Nienaber added that they wanted to have a nice mixture of youth and experience.

"We are facing three of the top five teams in the world in Ireland, France and England, and we are building our squad for the World Cup next year at the same time, so it was important to maintain consistency in selection while also rewarding a few talented young players for their steady form this season," said Nienaber.

"The fact that a few key players were ruled out due to injury also played a role this process, but we know what we have in those players, and it has granted us an opportunity to see what the next generation of players can do at this level. This will bode well for the Rugby World Cup and beyond."

Regarding the selection of Libbok, Mngomezulu and Jenkins, the Bok coach added: "Manie and Sacha have shown what they are capable of at United Rugby Championship and Junior Springbok level, while Jason has been in fine form for Leinster, and we are thrilled to see them being called up to what is a largely settled squad."

Stick was also excited about his SA A contingent: "With this group of players, we will be able to select quality match-day squads for both matches with some capped Springboks and enthusiastic, talented young players, and I cannot wait to work with this group.

"For some players this will serve as a golden opportunity to throw their names into the hat for selection for the World Cup, while others will want to reinforce the faith the Bok coaches have had in them in the last few years, and it doesn’t get more exciting than that as a coach.

"I've worked with some of these players at Junior Springbok level and a few more during the Green and Gold Showdown in 2020, and I have full faith in the talent within the squad and the players' abilities."

SA Rugby said the full Springbok squad will assemble in Dublin on Monday, while the SA A players are set to depart for Cork next weekend.



