Superstar Kolbe returns for Springboks against Ireland... in No 15 jersey

Cheslin Kolbe has been picked to start at fullback for their Springboks in their tour opener against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 19:30 (SA time).

News24 Sport reported earlier on Tuesday that Kolbe was expected to be handed the No 15 jumper after training in the position in the week.

It will be Kolbe's first Test at fullback as he makes a return since breaking his jaw against Wales in July.

Kolbe forms an exciting back three with wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi, while Jesse Kriel will pair up with Damian de Allende in midfield.

Damian Willemse will start at flyhalf and Jaden Hendrikse retains the No 9 jersey ahead of Faf de Klerk.

Up front, coach Jacques Nienaber opted for Jasper Wiese at No 8 in a loose trio with Pieter Steph-du Toit and skipper Siya Kolisi.

The front row features props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe and hooker Malcolm Marx, with Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager in the second row,

The Bok bench features a six-two forwards-backs split.

Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Ox Nche and Vincent Koch (both props) will be joined by utility forwards Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith and Deon Fourie as the forward replacements, while Faf de Klerk (scrumhalf) and Willie le Roux (fullback) are the two backline reserves.

Springbok team: 15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux

"We selected a team we believe contains the best combinations to counter the threats posed by Ireland," commented Nienaber.

"Damian (Willemse) has done well for us at flyhalf, and he is continuing to grow as a player in that role, while we think Cheslin has the potential to add a new dimension to our game at fullback.

"He was sidelined for a while after breaking his jaw against Wales, but he has played four 80-minute matches for Toulon since returning to play, and we are confident that he will step up to the challenge."

The Bok mentor added that said Kolbe and De Klerk would provide flyhalf cover: "Cheslin has delivered star performances for his clubs in France at flyhalf, so he will slot in as a back-up flyhalf if necessary, while Faf is another option for us at No 10 as well.

"Damian Willemse can also move to inside centre if we need cover there, while Damian de Allende can play outside centre and Willie fullback, and this allowed us for us to opt for a six-two split on the bench."

Nienaber expected a massive onslaught from Ireland, who are ranked No 1 in the world after beating the All Blacks in a series in New Zealand earlier this year.

"Ireland are the top ranked team in the world currently and they've shown in the past that they can be a force to reckoned with in Dublin," said Nienaber.

"We last faced them on their home patch in 2017 and they beat us 38-3 in that match, and they also beat us here 29-15 in 2014 and they will draw confidence from that.

"Similarly, to us they will also view this as a vital clash with an eye on next year's Rugby World Cup in France where we will cross paths in the pool stages.

"Obviously we are a long way out from the World Cup, but we have a limited number of matches left before the competition and the preparation doesn’t get better than playing a side we will face in the World Cup and the No 1 side in the world.

"This match is important for us for many reasons, one of which is to test our player combinations with the World Cup less than a year away."

Meanwhile, the Boks confirmed that winger Sbu Nkosi and flank Marco van Staden would not join the squad after picking up rib injuries in Sunday's URC derby between the Bulls and Sharks in Pretoria.

Bok management said the duo will not be replaced at this stage as there is sufficient cover in the touring group.



