55m ago

add bookmark

Supersub Libbok taking Springbok chance: 'He was excellent'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok.
Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok.
Gallo Images
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Manie Libbok showed excellent ownership qualities in Italy on Saturday.
  • Coming on as a substitute, Libbok took charge at flyhalf and slotted five out of six conversions as the Boks won 63-21 in Genoa.
  • Libbok's two Tests have seen him come off the bench.

In Genoa

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber was seriously impressed with Manie Libbok's flyhalf display in the 63-21 win against Italy on Saturday, saying the pivot has taken ownership of his role.

Libbok came on in the 46th minute after Cheslin Kolbe limped off with a suspected hamstring injury after scoring the Boks' third of nine tries.

Libbok has started both of his Tests off the bench, but his 30-plus minutes' audition behind a dominant pack allowed him to have the freedom of the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

MATCH REPORT | Springboks overcome horror week, run riot in Genoa to land thumping Italy win

Libbok's game management allowed the Bok backs, who were more than adequate for the best part of the first half, to breathe even more in the second stanza.

Libbok was also composed from the tee, slotting five out of six conversions as the Boks finally had something to shout about from their tricky tour.

"I was asked during the week as to where Manie was in our pecking order and I said he was only one injury away from starting," Nienaber said.

"He's really worked hard in the last couple of weeks, and he's slotted in nicely.

"Every week, he grew in confidence in terms of getting comfortable with how things work, what's expected of him, and taking ownership of his role.

"He's come on in leaps and bounds and I thought he was excellent when he came on."

The Boks may have crushed what was always deemed to be the weakest of the touring teams they were going to face, but the conversion of opportunities was what stayed with Nienaber.

Nienaber admitted their improvement was still gradual, but the players are slowly getting to grips with their subtle variations in play.

READ | Bok ratings: Liberation of the backline … at last!

"We capitalised on the opportunities that we created in this game," Nienaber said.

"I don't think it's near perfect and I think we can always get better. The work the guys have put in during the last month in terms of what we're looking for next year, the guys bought into it.

"They're taking ownership of it and we're building."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italysa rugbyspringboksmanie libbokjacques nienaberGenoarugby
loading... Live
Ireland 3
Australia 0
View More
loading... Live
KwaZulu-Natal Inland 228/10
Northern Cape 99/3
View More
loading... Live
Border 336/10 & 0/1
Easterns 231/10
View More
loading... Live
South Western Districts 611/5
Limpopo 274/10 & 108/2
View More
loading... Live
North West 169/10 & 56/2
Lions 362/10 & 203/8
View More
loading... Live
Warriors 166/10 & 390/10
Dolphins 285/10 & 71/3
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
21% - 1808 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
79% - 6754 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo