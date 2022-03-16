Suspended WP rugby president Zelt Marais defends Parliament appearance: 'Nobody chucked me out'

Dissent Western Province Rugby president Zelt Marais justified his presence in SA Rugby's appearance in front of the Sports Portfolio committee.

Suspended Western Province Rugby president Zelt Marais justified his presence at SA Rugby's virtual appearance at their Parliamentary Sports Portfolio Committee meeting on Wednesday, saying he had a right to know what was taking place.



Marais, the embattled leader who was suspended last year as Western Province saw SA Rugby intervene in their matters, faces the prospect of being charged by SA Rugby for bringing the game into disrepute.

His presence in the meeting was noted and objected to by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander, from where portfolio committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane had him ejected.

Marais said the meeting was of public interest and his presence there was in his capacity as a member of the public who has an interest in rugby.

"It was an open and public gathering which was live-streamed to the public," Marais told Sport24.

"It’s a matter of public interest and as the president of Western Province rugby, I need to know what is happening.

"It wasn't a closed thing and it was a national asset that we were looking at and everyone is concerned about them."

Marais told Sport24 that his presence in the meeting was due to him being proactive about rugby matters.

He also said he didn’t understand why Alexander objected to his presence if he didn't have anything to hide.

"As a proactive leader, I must take an interest in everything and be proactive because if we don't, we’re just reactionaries in life," Marais said.

"We need to be proactive and I couldn't understand why there was an issue because the session was being live-streamed.

"So whether you're in or out of the meeting, you’re still seeing the same thing. I voluntarily left that meeting.

"No one chucked me out and I'm sad the president raised the question because if we're all clean and have nothing to hide, it was being live-streamed."