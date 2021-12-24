Test referee believes Rassie's video 'broke boundaries' for all the wrong reasons

Test referee Andrew Brace has said in an interview that Rassie Erasmus' infamous video "broke boundaries" for all the wrong reasons.

He believes if World Rugby didn't act it would be "open season" on referees in terms of criticism and believes Erasmus' intervention helped the Springboks beat the Lions.

Interestingly, Brace admitted that the content of the video was quite standard for most feedback sessions.

English Test referee Andew Brace has emphatically denounced Rassie Erasmus' contoversial video as an act that "broke boundaries" ... and not in a good way.



In a revealing interview with specialist website Rugbypass, he argues that the Springboks' director of rugby's 62-minute footage - which saw him copping a two-month ban from all rugby-related activities by World Rugby - was notable for its human impact, how it profoundly impacted Australian arbiter Nic Berry.

Berry was the referee for the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, the subject of Erasmus' ire.

"That broke all boundaries," said Brace.



"Poor Nic. What effect is that going to have on him in terms of not being allowed to ref in South Africa for the foreseeable?

"The video was bad enough, but it's everything that came after that; the pressure that he and his family were put under.

"He had to stay out there for the following two Tests and, not only that, he had to go back to Australia and quarantine for two weeks before he could go home.



"All of that with that cloud hanging over him meant he was in a pretty dark place."

Another concern that Brace raised was how Erasmus' intervention potentially helped the Springboks secure a tight series following that defeat.

"You can say it was really smart because they ended up winning the series," he said.



"But the integrity of the game has been damaged because of it.



"Hammer me behind closed doors if I wasn’t good enough but as soon as you put that video in the public domain, a lot of Rassie supporters will jump on the bandwagon and you’re going to get a hell of a lot more criticism coming your way.

"If you allow that, it’s open season. A lot of coaches have asked the question, 'Can we all do this now?' and if World Rugby don’t come down hard on it, then it becomes a free-for-all and we’d travel down a road of no return."

Interestingly, Brace admitted that Erasmus' cumbersome, detailed video wasn't exactly out of the ordinary and that feeback is usually in a similar vein.

It was obviously just the forum that made it different.

"That Rassie one was pretty long,” said Brace.

"But’s it’s not far off what we’d normally get sent privately.



“South Africa as a team, particularly with Felix Jones coming on board, do very, very detailed reviews, and a lot of their stuff is valid for us in terms of learning. It’s not just about them chancing their arm; a lot of the stuff is so detailed it can really help us moving forward."