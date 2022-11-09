The Bok match-day 23 from France 2018: 13 survivors remain, but where are the other 10?

The Springbok management's trust in their processes speaks through how they have retained 13 players from the team that played against France four years ago.

The bulk of that squad went on to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and conquered the British & Irish Lions last year.

Siya Kolisi captained the side and will fulfil the same role on Saturday in what will be the Boks' first Test in Marseille since 2007.

In Marseille

Then Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus's 2019 World Cup plan was still in its developmental stage when the Boks went to Paris to face France on 10 November, where they beat them 29-26.

The Boks had controversially lost to England 12-11 the week before at Twickenham where Australian referee Angus Gardner refused to award the visitors a late penalty when England flyhalf Owen Farrell shoulder-charged Andre Esterhuizen.

The Boks then moved to Paris where they hadn't lost to the hosts since 2006. It was also the ground where they had their moment of glory in 2007 when John Smit's charges won the World Cup.

Erasmus's machine at the time was far from perfect, but it had beaten the All Blacks 36-34 in Wellington, a surprisingly welcome reversal after the 57-0 Albany annihilation the year before.

Tries from S'bu Nkosi in the 44th minute and a stoppage-time touchdown from Bongi Mbonambi silenced the capacity crowd in Saint-Denis.

Crucially, there were five penalties and two conversions from Handre Pollard as goalkicking, a talking point leading into this week's Test between the sides at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, had become a talking point.

Pollard is one of the nine players from the 2018 Test who won't be playing, but here's the rest of the nine from the match-day 23 four years ago:

Right-wing - S'bu Nkosi

Nkosi remains in the Springbok frame and was part of the original touring squad before he was injured and withdrawn. His stock at the Boks fell because of the emergence of Cheslin Kolbe and has resurfaced at the Bulls after leaving the Sharks.

Left-wing - Aphiwe Dyantyi

This was one of the few games where the blazing wing didn't score in what was a breakthrough 2018 for the Lions flyer. A positive drugs test in 2019 led to him being banned for four years, from where he missed the Word Cup. He should be back in rugby next year.

Flyhalf - Handre Pollard

Pollard remains a key facet of the Bok setup, even though he has missed this tour through injury. His form this year wasn't great, but remains an important figure on the Bok side.

No 8 - Warren Whiteley

Whiteley, who was Lions captain at the time and also captained the Springboks for a bit, played an excellent link role at the back of the scrum. He was prone to injury and this Test was the last of the 23 he played for the Boks. He retired and has become the Sharks' United Rugby Championship defence coach.

2018 Springbok team v France 15 Willie le Roux, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe

Blindside flank - Duane Vermeulen

Vermeulen has missed this trip has he continues to find form with Ulster after returning from injury. He remains the Boks' first choice No 8.

Tighthead prop - Thomas du Toit

Du Toit, who captains the Sharks in Lukhanyo Am's absence, is a peripheral Bok figure. He was in the current touring squad, but will captain South Africa A against Munster on Thursday. His 14 Bok caps that include a World Cup winner's medal have been difficult to add on because of the presence of Frans Malherbe, Vincent Koch, and Trevor Nyakane, who are all superior props.

Lock - RG Snyman

Snyman has yet to play for the Boks since the 2019 World Cup as injuries continue to bedevil him. Currently, at Munster, he's recovering from a knee injury that'll only see him tentatively return to rugby next year.

Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Kwagga Smith 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

Scrumhalf - Embrose Papier

Papier is still at the Bulls where he battles it out for the starting berth with Zak Burger as Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach and Herschel Jantjies are the four favoured Bok nines.

Flank - Francois Louw

Louw finished his career on the highest of highs when he played his last Test, which was the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

Flyhalf - Elton Jantjies

Jantjies remains a current Bok and if it wasn't for his personal issues, he would have been the starting 10 on this tour and goal-kicking wouldn't be the issue that it is now.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 22:00 (SA time)