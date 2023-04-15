1h ago

'The decision is made': Nienaber to step down as Springbok coach after World Cup

Lynn Butler
  • Jacques Nienaber will end his tenure as Springbok coach after this year's Rugby World Cup in France.
  • Nienaber will take up a position at Leinster in Ireland.
  • Nienaber said that his decision to leave the Springboks and the country was for personal reasons.

Jacques Nienaber will finish his run as Springbok coach at the end of this year's Rugby World Cup in France, SA Rugby announced on Saturday. 

Nienaber will take up a coaching position at Leinster in Ireland next year.

According to a SA Rugby press release, Nienaber cited personal reasons for the decision.

"The last few years have been the highlight of my coaching career and it's with a heavy heart that I’m finishing up my time with the Springboks and leaving the country for personal reasons," said Nienaber.

"The decision is made and that’s firmly behind me now."

Nienaber insists that his focus remained on the major task of the year, which was to give everything in the Springboks' defence of their Rugby World Cup title.

"My sole focus is on seeing the Springboks defend the Rugby World Cup title this year. I will continue to channel all my energy into ensuring that we leave no stone unturned to achieve that."

Nienaber has served several roles within the South African rugby structures, which include as a Springbok assistant coach at the 2011 and 2019 Rugby World Cups before stepping into the head coaching role in 2020.

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer stated that Nienaber's successor will be confirmed in due course but that World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus remains an integral part of the organisation.

"Jacques was very open with us about the reasons for wanting to leave South Africa at the end of the season," said Oberholzer.

"We will confirm a successor in the title role of Springbok coach in due course - that planning will go on in the background, but Rassie Erasmus' services are locked to the end of 2025 at the very least."

In preparation for the World Cup, the Springboks will kick off the international season against Australia in Pretoria on Saturday, 8 July, in the opening round of the shortened Rugby Championship.

Nienaber's charges then face Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July), interspersed with away games against New Zealand (Auckland, 15 July) and Argentina (Buenos Aires, 5 August). 

Their World Cup preparation will be wrapped up with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August) before heading south to France for their World Cup defence.

Mark Alexander, SA Rugby President, said: "Jacques has been a great servant of South African rugby at provincial and national level for two decades but now is not the time for thank yous.

"The 2023 season remains the priority for Jacques and the rest of the coaching staff and knowing him, as I do, he will be working round the clock to deliver success for the Springboks."

South Africa gets their World Cup campaign under way on 10 September against Scotland in Marseille, which will be followed by pool matches against Romania in Bordeaux (17 September), Ireland in Paris (23 September) and Tonga in Marseille (1 October).

