'Thor'-meulen shows there's still thunder in his Bok jersey with 80-minute masterclass

Duane Vermeulen dispelled any doubts over his longevity by excelling for the full 80 minutes in the Boks' superb victory over the Wallabies.

The 37-year-old says he feels 10 years younger because of the competitive influence of his "special" team-mates.

He was also chuffed with how the team managed to still make crucial tackles despite their attacking play stealing the show.

His stellar showing was perhaps the most hidden of the Springbok loose trio, but Duane Vermeulen once again rolled back the years in the comprehensive 43-12 victory over the Wallabies here on Saturday evening.

The evergreen 37-year-old, installed (yet again) as stand-in skipper for the eventual mismatch, was the subject of an interesting debate over his longevity in the build-up, particularly in terms of whether he can fulfil multiple roles within the squad.

Is he just a starter to lay the platform for a Bomb Squad member or can he be a super-sub himself?

National coach Jacques Nienaber stated he can be both, but Vermeulen - affectionatley nicknamed 'Thor' after the Norse god - gave a most emphatic retort: Why don't I just play the full 80?

In a performance brimming with physicality and selflessness, many of the doubts about his conditioning have been laid to rest.

And he's not about to let up.

"I would love to keep on playing, but some day you have to realise that your time is running out," said Vermeulen.

"You don't know when your last game will be. I just try to enjoy every moment. This win, it ticks a different box, it's one that that's hit close to my heart.

"It was special performance and a special group of people that are involved. Someday, it will come to an end. You just have to enjoy every second."

He had quipped during his pre-match media engagement that he's feeling ten years younger and his output certainly suggested as such.

Vermeulen completed the most tackles of any Bok on the night (8), carried 10 times to make 32 running metres and made one of the game's few dominant hits on defence.

Impressive, yes, though he believes it's easy to maintain those standards when your team-mates keep pressing your competitive buttons.

"With this group of players, you really do really feel like you're 27 again," said Vermeulen.

"The guys push you, be it in terms of the chats off the field or the play on it. If you're in this squad, you simply must pull your weight.

"The positive energy we experience from each other is amazing. We're really pulling in one direction towards one big goal. It's nice.

"Sometimes I'm a bit tired, but the younger guys motivate me to keep going and keep the head held high."

Meanwhile, Vermeulen - perhaps not exactly renowned for his attacking play - was supremely pleased that the Boks were able to marry their sting and variation on attack with an ability to still get their tackles in when the Aussies did get some hard-won possession within their ranks.

"We pride ourselves on our defence and we are happy with that," he said."Sometimes you might make a mistake but the reaction from the guys, to come back from that first try of Australia, was just fantastic. We prepared in a way that we can hopefully exploit a weakness. It was fantastic to see how we executed some of our plays.

"But some we also did not execute that well. So, there is room for improvement for us."

Vermeulen is part of the 21-man group joining up with another of 13 for next week's Test against the All Blacks in Auckland, but is expected to make way for Jasper Wiese, who established himself as the Boks' kingping at No 8 last year.



