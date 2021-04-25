Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Three overseas-based South African forwards on Bok radar

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jasper Wiese (Photo by Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Jasper Wiese (Photo by Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images)

It seems that three South African forwards plying their trade in Europe are on the radar of Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber who will invite them to upcoming Springbok alignment camps to prepare for the series against the British and Irish Lions.

According to Rapport, Nico Janse van Rensburg, Joseph Dweba and Jasper Wiese are the players in question.

Earlier this month, Nienaber and his team held separate sessions with the Lions and Bulls, the Sharks, the Stormers and the Cheetahs as well as players based overseas. 

The next alignment camp Rapport says, will include lock Janse van Rensburg (Montpellier), hooker Dweba (Bordeaux) and loose forward Wiese (Leicester Tigers).

The Lions are scheduled to play three Test matches against the Springboks as well as midweek games against franchise teams and other opposition. 

Reports in The Telegraph suggest that the tour itinerary could change significantly with only Cape Town and Johannesburg hosting bio-bubbles.

"I'm not 100 percent sure, but my understanding at the moment is that the games will be on the same dates as the original tour was, and it will be three Tests," Lions' coach, Warren Gatland told the Telegraph.

"It looks like it will be in two venues, so starting potentially in Johannesburg, then three games in Cape Town, with the first Test there, and then the second and third Test back in Johannesburg."

That would see the first Test take place at Cape Town Stadium on 24 July with the second and third Tests played in Johannesburg on 31 July and 7 August. 

In addition to the three Tests, the Lions are also set to play tour matches against the Stormers, an SA Invitational side, the Sharks, South Africa 'A' and the Bulls.

Those matches, according to the report, would now all be split between Johannesburg and Cape Town. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sprinboksbritish and irish lionsrugby
loading... Live
Chennai Super Kings 191/4
Royal Challengers Bangalore 63/2
View More
loading... Live
Mamelodi Sundowns 0
Kaizer Chiefs 0
View More
loading... Live
Chippa United 0
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0
View More
loading... Live
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Burnley 3
View More
loading... Live
Leeds United 0
Manchester United 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 13578 votes
Cricket
12% - 4174 votes
Football
19% - 6284 votes
Athletics
3% - 864 votes
Boxing
1% - 330 votes
Cycling
2% - 784 votes
Golf
5% - 1698 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2850 votes
Tennis
4% - 1181 votes
Water sports
1% - 307 votes
American sports
1% - 421 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1120 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo