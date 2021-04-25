Three overseas-based South African forwards on Bok radar

It seems that three South African forwards plying their trade in Europe are on the radar of Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber who will invite them to upcoming Springbok alignment camps to prepare for the series against the British and Irish Lions.



According to Rapport, Nico Janse van Rensburg, Joseph Dweba and Jasper Wiese are the players in question.

Earlier this month, Nienaber and his team held separate sessions with the Lions and Bulls, the Sharks, the Stormers and the Cheetahs as well as players based overseas.

The next alignment camp Rapport says, will include lock Janse van Rensburg (Montpellier), hooker Dweba (Bordeaux) and loose forward Wiese (Leicester Tigers).

The Lions are scheduled to play three Test matches against the Springboks as well as midweek games against franchise teams and other opposition.

Reports in The Telegraph suggest that the tour itinerary could change significantly with only Cape Town and Johannesburg hosting bio-bubbles.

"I'm not 100 percent sure, but my understanding at the moment is that the games will be on the same dates as the original tour was, and it will be three Tests," Lions' coach, Warren Gatland told the Telegraph.

"It looks like it will be in two venues, so starting potentially in Johannesburg, then three games in Cape Town, with the first Test there, and then the second and third Test back in Johannesburg."

That would see the first Test take place at Cape Town Stadium on 24 July with the second and third Tests played in Johannesburg on 31 July and 7 August.

In addition to the three Tests, the Lions are also set to play tour matches against the Stormers, an SA Invitational side, the Sharks, South Africa 'A' and the Bulls.

Those matches, according to the report, would now all be split between Johannesburg and Cape Town.



