Three Springboks named in World Rugby's Team of the Decade

Tendai Mtawarira, Bismarck du Plessis and Bryan Habana have been named in World Rugby's Team of the Decade.

Siya Kolisi has also been mentioned in a special edition featuring rugby's heroes of the pandemic.

New Zealand's Richie McCaw has been named World Rugby Player of the Decade.

Three Springbok Rugby World Cup winners - Tendai Mtawarira, Bismarck du Plessis and Bryan Habana, were named in World Rugby's Team of the Decade as part of the World Rugby Awards Special Edition held on Monday evening.

There was also special recognition for current national captain Siya Kolisi and his colleagues for their fundraising efforts through the #StrongerTogether for R32-12 campaign, which raised more than R1 million for hunger alleviation during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The awards evening celebrated members of the rugby family who have provided outstanding service during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as players and teams who have starred over the last decade in a virtual show.

Instead of the traditional awards celebrating performances on the pitch in 2020, supporters had the opportunity to vote for their six favourite Players and Tries of the Decade Awards, with the World Rugby Awards' star-studded panel given the difficult task of selecting two Teams of the Decade.

The Men’s Team of the Decade features a strong South African front row presence in Mtawarira, who retired from Test rugby after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and the experienced Du Plessis.

Habana, the Springboks' most prolific try scorer during his international career which spanned 12 years, is the third South African named in the Team of the Decade.

Du Plessis and Habana were team-mates when South Africa won the Rugby World Cup in 2007, while all three players were members of the team's 2-1 series win over the 2009 British & Irish Lions.

"On behalf of the entire South African rugby fraternity, I would like to congratulate all our Springboks who featured in the World Rugby Awards tonight," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said via a press statement.

"'Beast', Bismarck and Bryan always gave everything they had for the Springbok jersey and were great ambassadors for our wonderful country. Their inclusion in the Team of the Decade is great reward for their consistently high level of performance in the green and gold.

"To Siya and the Boks of 2019, well done on a great effort to help raise funds for those less fortunate who were hit very hard because of the pandemic earlier this year - we are all very proud of your efforts.

"Congratulations to our other nominees too, from the Blitzboks and the Springboks, for always giving their all when representing South Africa on rugby fields around the globe."

All the action from the men's stars included in the World Rugby Men's 15s Team of the Decade in association with @Mastercard#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/lmhiRvSzz4 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) December 7, 2020

Every World Rugby Men’s and Women's 15s Player of the Year recipient since 2010 were shortlisted for the World Rugby Men’s and Women’s 15s Player of the Decade, from three-time recipients Dan Carter and Richie McCaw to the Boks' Pieter-Steph du Toit, and women’s players Emily Scarratt and Jessy Tremouliere.

The same was true for the World Rugby Men's and Women's Sevens Player of the Decade Awards with nine men and six women shortlisted, from two-time winners Perry Baker and Michaela Blyde to 2019 winners Jerry Tuwai and Ruby Tui. Blitzboks Cecil Africa, Seabelo Senatla and Werner Kok were also on the short-list.

Past winners of the International Rugby Players (IRP) Try of the Year from 2010 onwards were shortlisted for the International Rugby Players 15s Men's Try of the Decade, while the women's shortlist was selected by IRP and put to the public vote.

A total of 394 795 votes were cast by the public across the six categories during the voting window in October with rugby fans eager to have their say on who should claim the prestigious accolades for last decade.

New Zealand's two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain Richie McCaw was named World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Decade after seeing off competition from former team-mates Dan Carter, Kieran Read, Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett as well as Thierry Dusautoir (France), Johnny Sexton (Ireland) and Du Toit.

Fiji's Jerry Tuwai was the winner of the World Rugby Men's Sevens Player of Decade Award, seeing off competition from the Blitzbok trio, Mikaele Pesamino, Tomasi Cama, Tim Mikkelson, Samisoni Viriviri and Perry Baker.

The first award presented on the night was the World Rugby Women's Sevens Player of the Decade, which was claimed by Black Ferns Sevens star Portia Woodman.

France fullback Jessy Tremouliere added another accolade to her Player of the Year award in 2018 by being voted the World Rugby Women's 15s Player of the Decade ahead of Carla Hohepa, Michaela Staniford, Magali Harvey, Kendra Cocksedge, Sarah Hunter, Portia Woodman and Emily Scarratt.

Woodman claimed her second award of the night when her try against USA in the Rugby World Cup 2017 semi-final was named International Rugby Players Women's 15s Try of the Decade ahead of efforts by Alison Miller, Magali Harvey, Megan York and Danielle Waterman.

Jamie Heaslip's try for Ireland against Italy in the 2016 Six Nations was voted International Rugby Players Men's 15s Try of the Decade by fans after seeing off the competition from scores by Chris Ashton, Radike Samo, Habana, Beauden Barrett, Francois Hougaard, Julian Savea, Joaquín Tuculet, Brodie Retallick and TJ Perenara.

A total of six nations are represented in the World Rugby Men's 15s Team of the Decade, selected by the star-studded panel with seven players from New Zealand, three from South Africa, two from Ireland and one each from Australia, Italy and Wales.

World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont commented: "First and foremost, I am deeply proud of how the global rugby family has reacted to what has been an exceptionally challenging year. The rugby heroes featured in the ceremony and all the others that provided outstanding service during the pandemic are an inspiration to us all. This special edition of the World Rugby Awards is certainly a tribute to their resilience and solidarity.

"I would like to congratulate all tonight’s recipients for their outstanding contribution to our game over the last decade, and for some of them, for many years to come. They are already part of rugby’s history and it is my great privilege to acknowledge their legacy with these awards."

World Rugby's men's Team of the Decade:



15 Ben Smith (New Zealand), 14 George North (Wales), 13 Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland), 12 Ma’a Nonu (New Zealand), 11 Bryan Habana (South Africa), 10 Dan Carter (South Africa), 9 Conor Murray (Ireland), 8 Sergio Parisse (Italy), 7 Richie McCaw (New Zealand), 6 David Pocock (Australia), 5 Sam Whitelock (New Zealand), 4 Brodie Retallick (New Zealand), Owen Franks (New Zealand), 2 Bismarck du Plessis (South Africa), 1 Tendai Mtawarira (South Africa)

World Rugby women's Team of the Decade:

15 Danielle Waterman (England), 14 Lydia Thompson (England), 13 Emily Scarratt (England), 12 Kelly Brazier (New Zealand), 11 Portia Woodman (New Zealand) 10 Katy Daley-Mclean (England), 9 Kendra Cocksedge (New Zealand), 8 Safi N'Diaye (France), 7 Maggie Alphonsi (England), 6 Linda Itunu (New Zealand), 5 Tamara Taylor (England), 4 Eloise Blackwell (New Zealand), 3 Sophie Hemming (England), 2 Fiao'o Fa'amausili, (New Zealand), 1 Rochelle Clark (England)

- Compiled by Sport24 staff