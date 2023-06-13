Tickets sold out for All Blacks v Springboks in Auckland

Tickets have been sold out for the Springboks' Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Auckland on 15 July.

EXPLAINER | The World Rugby rule change that allows Springboks to call up Ireland-capped Kleyn

The match won't be played at New Zealand's regular Eden Park venue, but instead at Mount Smart Stadium, which is located 10 kilometres south of Auckland's city centre.

Organisers announced on Tuesday that the match will be played in front of a capacity crowd. The stadium's capacity is 30 000 for sports events.

Kick-off is at 09:05 (SA time).

In a shortened Rugby Championship, South Africa open their campaign against Australia in Pretoria on 8 July, before travelling to New Zealand for the next weekend's clash (15 July). The Boks will conclude their campaign against Argentina in Johannesburg on 29 July.

The world champions will also play a warm-up match against Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August), before wrapping up their World Cup preparation with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August).

South Africa's 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup will be named on 8 August.

Springbok 2023 fixtures:

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks v Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria - 17:05)

Saturday, 15 July - Springboks v New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland - 09:05)

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks v Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg - 17:05)

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Springboks v Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

Saturday, 19 August - Springboks v Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August - Springboks v New Zealand (Twickenham, London)

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks v Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October - Quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - Semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - Final



