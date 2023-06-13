Tonga's 'All Blacks' eager to shock Boks at Rugby World Cup

Tonga have their sights set on causing an upset at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The Pacific Island nation will contest Pool B alongside South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and Romania.

A new World Rugby regulation allows Tonga to select a few former New Zealand and Australia players.

Tonga could emerge as a dark horse in a so-called "Pool of Death" at this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

While all the talk has been on the fourth-ranked Springboks, top-ranked Ireland and fifth-ranked Scotland, not much emphasis has been placed on world No 15 Tonga.

However, the Tongans will field arguably their strongest team ever at a World Cup. A change in World Rugby's eligibility rules will allow Tonga to boost their squad with players who boast Test experience for New Zealand and Australia.

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau could be joined by former All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa, utility forward Vaea Fifita, utility backs Charles Piutau and George Moala, and scrumhalf Augustine Pulu in playing for Tonga at the showpiece event.

According to World Rugby's Regulation 8, in order to change nationality a capped player must: - Not have played Test rugby for 36 months (three years) - Either have been born in the country they wish to play for, or have a parent or grandparent born in that country - Not have changed nationality using Regulation 8 in the past. Each case is subject to approval by World Rugby's regulation committee.

Former Wallabies star, Toutai Kefu, is Tonga's head coach and he told Rapport newspaper that they have their sights set to reaching the knockouts.

"I think this is the strongest team Tonga will ever select," Kefu said. "It would mean the world to us to beat a team like South Africa, Ireland or Scotland."

Tonga have never reached the knockouts at the Rugby World Cup but caused a major upset in 2011 when they beat eventual finalists France 19-14 in Wellington, New Zealand.

At the 2007 event in France, Tonga almost caused a major shock against the Springboks in Lens before narrowly losing 30-25.



