Toodle-loo Toulon: French club confirms Kolbe on the move, but where will Bok winger end up?

Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe will leave Toulon at the end of the season.

Kolbe, who burst onto the international rugby scene for the Stormers in Super Rugby, has been at French club since 2021.

At this point, there is no indication of where Kolbe will move to.

Toulon, on Monday, confirmed that Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe and the French club have agreed to part ways at the end of the season.

While there is no confirmation of where Kolbe will move to next, Toulon's statement on their website indicates that Kolbe is expected to make an announcement on his future plans soon.

Kolbe arrived at Toulon from Toulouse in 2021 and spent five years at the Stormers before that.

The Bok flyer said about the decision: “I would like to thank the club, my teammates and all the supporters for the opportunity given to me to play in Toulon during these two seasons, which I appreciated very much. I would have liked to stay in Toulon, but the financial constraints of the clubs and the injuries made things difficult."



Kolbe is expected to be part of the Springbok squad that will defend the World Cup in France later in the year.



