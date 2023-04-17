Toulon boss shuts down rumours of Kolbe move to Japan: 'We won't sell him'

Cheslin Kolbe looks likely to stay at French giants Toulon for the foreseeable future.

Toulon president Bernard Lemaitre says they won't sell the Springbok star following reports of interest from Japan.

Kolbe adds the rumours have been "frustrating" and "caused a lot of distractions".

Recent reports have indicated that Kolbe could be moving to Japan, but the French giants are eager to keep him in Toulon.

"We are in discussion with Cheslin Kolbe ... His departure would free up the payroll, yes, but the sportsman prevails," Lemaitre told respected rugby publication Midi Olympique.

"We won't sell off Cheslin Kolbe. His first desire is to stay with us, even if there are huge requests from Japan."

The World Cup winner has struggled with injury since joining Toulon from rivals Toulouse in 2021, but Toulon are prepared to keep faith in the Springbok flyer.

Kolbe himself also put the record straight about his desire to stay in France.

"I assure you and the fans can believe me: I will be in Toulon next year," Kolbe said.

"The latest misinformation about me has been frustrating and it has caused a lot of distractions, as well as pressure around me. It is just crazy. I'll be there and, who knows, maybe I'll stay longer than people say."

Kolbe is currently laid low by an ankle injury but is expected to be ready when the Springboks attempt to defend their World Cup crown in France later this year.

In the 2023 Test season, the Springboks will play two matches at home against Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) interspersed with away games against New Zealand (Auckland, 15 July) and Argentina (Buenos Aires, 5 August).

Their World Cup preparation will be wrapped up with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August) before heading south to France for their World Cup title defence.

The World Cup runs from 8 September to 28 October. The Boks will feature in Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.



