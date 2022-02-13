Springboks

Toulon confirm Eben Etzebeth's departure, Bok lock will return to SA

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Eben Etzebeth v Australia in 2018 (Getty)
  • Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will leave French side Toulon at the end of the French season.
  • He will return to South Africa, where the Sharks are after his signature. 
  • Etzebeth cited "personal reasons" as to why he wanted to return to South Africa.

Toulon has confirmed the departure of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth who will return to South Africa at the end of the French season.

The French club said that Etzebeth wanted a release from his contract and had accepted his request.

Etzebeth said he had personal reasons for wanting to return to South Africa, where the Sharks are looking to sign the lock, according to CityPress.

"I am sad to have to leave Toulon and my teammates at the end of the season, but personal reasons force me to do so," Etzebeth told the Toulon website.

"I have the will to give everything to the team until the end of the season," he added.

In January, Toloun president Bernard Lemaitre labelled Etzebeth a 'handicap' to the French franchise. 

At that point of the season, the lock was still out with a concussion that he suffered in the Springbok loss to England on their November tour last year.

Speaking to the French publication, Var-Martin, Lemaitre talked about the club's recruitment of players for the upcoming Top 14 season when Etzebeth and Argentinian Facundo Isa were specifically mentioned.

"There is a double problem in recruiting: the salary cap and the JIFFs (academy trained players)," said Lemaitre.

"You can't do just anything, so I pay special attention to the situation of internationals because they can be an opportunity or a handicap. 

"In this case, players like Eben Etzebeth and Facundo Isa are a clear handicap for the club," he added.

