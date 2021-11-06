Tricky year won't be defined by Wales result, says Bok captain Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said their result against Wales wouldn't define their year.

The Boks face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday in the first of three Tests in the United Kingdom over the next three weeks.

Kolisi also said Wales has outplayed them in the past.

In what has been a tricky year, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said their season wouldn't be defined by the result against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Welsh have been a difficult team for the Boks to get over. Wales have recorded four consecutive wins against the Boks in Cardiff.

The Boks have experienced highs like beating the British & Irish Lions and the All Blacks, but also, the lows of being beaten by the Wallabies in consecutive Tests.

Kolisi said they're not worried about what they've done so far this year when they still have Wales to deal with.

"It has been a year with ups and downs, but we take confidence from our last game," Kolisi said.

"We're coming up against a different challenge, and it has been a while since we've won a match here.

"We're focused on this one game against Wales because they need all our attention because we've lost to them so many times.

"We'll take it game by game, but we really want to build some sort of momentum, and we want to make sure that we finish the year strong, but the first game of the tour is important."

The Cardiff defeats have stayed with Kolisi, who said they still remember what they did wrong in those matches.

"We do know where we went wrong, and there were games where we were totally outplayed," Kolisi said.

"We have everybody here, and we have close to what is full-strength team, but they also have their international players available.

"It's going to be a tough game, but we know what we need to bring, and we've researched a fair bit this week with regards to each of their players.

Faf de Klerk's injury has opened up a chance for Herschel Jantjies to start at scrumhalf, something that Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is looking forward to.

"Herschel has been working with us for the past three years, so he knows exactly what we want to achieve in the game plan," Stick said.

"I'm excited to see him on the field because he normally comes in when we're under pressure and we're chasing the game.

"We want to give him a fair opportunity, and I don't think we'll change much because of one individual in the team."