17m ago

Share

Undeterred by All Black setback, Nienaber believes Springboks have found plenty of answers

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said they've got the answers they've wanted from the opening two Rugby Championship games despite the mixed results over the past two weekends in Tshwane and Auckland.
  • They beat Australia 43-12 last week with a largely second-string team, but were brought down to earth by the All Blacks in Auckland on Saturday.
  • Nienaber lamented their inability to convert their opportunities into something more tangible, especially in the first half.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said they received the answers they were looking for in their two Rugby Championship fixtures despite their 35-20 loss to the All Blacks in Auckland on Saturday.

The Springboks' team management sent an advance party in the lead-up to last week's Wallaby Test, won 43-12 by a largely second-string side.

Several of those players started at the Mount Smart Stadium and some rustiness was evident as the All Blacks stormed into what became an insurmountable 17-0 lead in 16 minutes.

MATCH REPORT | Springboks crash to defeat against flying All Blacks in World Cup wake-up call

In a World Cup year, coaches have to load their selection dice very carefully and hope they get some answers from particular players.

Nienaber backed their strategy to have a group of 13 players fly to New Zealand a week earlier with the World Cup on the horizon.

"The whole idea was to go with the strategy we had and most of the guys have had an opportunity to play," Nienaber said.

"We've got one more Rugby Championship game left, from where we have three warm-up games before the World Cup.

"Our plan was to win the Rugby Championship and also to assess because we still have four more games to get our house in order before we go to the World Cup.

PLAYER RATINGS | Bok ratings: Painfully too slow from the stalls!

"We’ve got good answers from both games."

Nienaber thought lamented how they didn't make better use of their opportunities in the first half when they mounted their belated fightback.

Cheslin Kolbe had what looked like a dot-down from a cross-kick chalked off for a knock-on, while Eben Etzebeth seemed to have crossed the line on the stroke of half-time, only for the Boks to be penalised for a neck-roll committed by Lood de Jager.

Nienaber said their kicking game, which was patently inferior to the All Blacks' on the night, wasn't found wanting, but they were hurt by an inability to consistently convert opportunities into points, similarly to the corresponding Ellis Park fixture last year.

"I wouldn't look at the kicking game in general, but I think, just like the Ellis Park game, we didn't start well, nor did we use our opportunities well," Nienaber said.

AS IT HAPPENED | All Blacks 35-20 Springboks

"We were over the try line with Kolbe's try before it was ruled a knock-on and Eben was also over the line.

"When you play against the All Blacks, even when the smallest of opportunities come your way, you have to use them.

"We were over the line and we didn't get those points, which was similar script to the Ellis Park game where we crossed the line, but didn't get the points."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksall blacksworld cuprugby championshipaucklandrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
Sri Lanka 65/4
Pakistan 0
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 258 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 666 votes
John Dobson
17% - 1954 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2495 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 640 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 359 votes
Jake White
7% - 735 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo