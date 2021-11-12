Unrelated but 'brothers', Elton and Herschel Jantjies downplay bond's effect on Bok attack

Elton and Herschel Jantjies might not be related, but they're brothers in every other sense of the word.

The duo though downplayed what effect their bond will have in terms of steering the Springboks' attack against Scotland this weekend.

Both men just want to ensure that they take a lead in letting the Boks maximise their scoring opportunities, a longstanding criticism of the team's play currently.

The Springboks' halfback pairing for Saturday's Test against Scotland at Murrayfield are roommates on tour, inseparable socially and even got themselves matching tattoos.

On the field, they seem to combine comfortably as well - they've won both their previous Tests as the No 9-10 axis.

Both men this week though sought to downplay the potential influence of their off-field bond on what they can deliver at world rugby's most hallowed arenas at the weekend.

There are no fancy plans afoot, just a burning desire to realise the Springboks' biggest objective for the match: to belatedly unlock the team's ability to capitalise fully on scoring opportunities.

"In all honesty, Herschel and I's focus is all on preparation," said Elton.

"We really make sure that we both know our detail and make sure that we make the right decisions at the right time. Our planning is always about creating opportunities and then ensuring that we take them.

"We’re roommates and we have a certain bond. Playing together is another opportunity to lead the boys and keep on looking for opportunities.

"It’s not an individual thing for us. The way we play works for us as a group. It covers everything if you look at detail.

"Every single one knows what's expected of us, but there’s a big emphasis on us looking for opportunities and taking them and back ourselves to take it."

In turn, Herschel was measured in his enthusiasm of playing alongside the Lions legend.

"Whether I’m playing with Polly (Handre Pollard) at flyhalf or whether I’m playing with Elton it doesn’t matter to me. I know whoever it is, is aligned with what we want to achieve as a team, and for us it is all about just executing the plan," he said.

"We all have our own specific skillsets and it is up to us to make it work within the structure, and I think it is going to be no different this weekend."

Kick-off is at 15:00 (SA time).