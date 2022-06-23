Springboks

23 Jun

URC momentum perfect fuel for Boks going into Wales assignment, says Stormers skipper

Khanyiso Tshwaku
The Stormers lift the South Africa Shield during the United Rugby Championship match between the Scarlets and Stormers at Parc y Scarlets on May 21, 2022. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)
  • Fiery Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff said it was important they carried forward their United Rugby Championship momentum.
  • Kitshoff captained the Stormers to the URC title when they beat the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium last week.
  • Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was also chuffed with how the South African teams turned up for the URC playoffs.

Stormers prop and captain Steven Kitshoff may have been in the green and gold Springbok garb, but the dark blue in him came out when he explained the importance of the momentum they need to take forward from the United Rugby Championship.

The Stormers were the URC winners, but with the Bulls and the Sharks also reaching the playoff stages, that spoke volumes of how the South African teams adapted to the new competition.

Speaking at the Springboks meet and greet function at the Southern Sun Hotel in Tshwane, Kitshoff was clear about how they need to take their URC momentum into the forthcoming Wales Test series.

The Boks and Wales meet in three Tests, the first of which will be at Loftus Versfeld next week.

"The momentum the South African teams built at the back end of the URC was impressive. We had three teams in the knockout stages," Kitshoff said.

"They were all stuck in with the competition, so the confidence and the momentum we picked up has been very convincing.

"We've been playing great rugby and a lot of momentum and confidence will be taken into the Wales series.

"Everyone in the squad is trying hard to push for a place."

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick had the pleasure of watching the South African teams make serious headway in the URC.

When the tournament started last year, he was one of the coaches who was optimistic that the South African teams would turn around their bad starts, which is what they did.

Stick has seen bad times with the Springboks and credited the South African franchises for holding their nerve despite the tournament's unfavourable early draw.

"Look, as South African rugby, we’re in a healthy state, especially when you look at what we've achieved in the past four years," Stick said.

"I've seen those dark times, along with some players, so to see some of the players at the franchises achieving what they are now, credit must go to the franchises.

"I was very happy to see the players having a great moment because the memories the players are creating now are for a lifetime.

"I was so happy to see two South African teams in the URC final and see the players coming through."

