Vermeulen, Steyn rejoin Boks ahead of Rugby Championship, Fassi, Coetzee released

Springbok mentor Jacques Nienaber has made changes to his squad ahead of the Rugby Championship which begins next month.

Duane Vermeulen and Frans Steyn make a return to the squad while two players have been released to their franchises.

Nienaber said he was pleased to go into the tournament with winning momentum after their 2-1 series victory over Wales recently.

The Springboks have shuffled their squad ahead of the Rugby Championship with veterans Duane Vermeulen and Frans Steyn rejoining the squad.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber has also released Aphelele Fassi (Sharks) and Marcell Coetzee (Bulls) back to their franchises.

Nienaber's side begin their Rugby Championship campaign with back-to-back fixtures against the All Blacks next month.

Vermeulen had surgery to his knee, while Steyn suffered a hamstring injury in June and the next few weeks will serve as the opportune time for the Bok coaching and medical staff to monitor the players’ progress.

Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf), who did his rehabilitation with the national squad following a dislocated shoulder, meanwhile, requires medical clearance from his club Montpellier before he can be considered for selection.

"Duane and Frans are both very experienced players and they each have valuable traits that they bring to the field of play, so we are excited to welcome them into the fold. This will offer the coaches and medical staff a good opportunity to determine where they are in terms of their rugby," said Nienaber.

"We will reassess the size of the squad for our tour to Australia and Argentina in the next few weeks.

"It is disappointing for Aphelele and Marcell, but we were limited in how many players we could select. That said, we know what both of them can do on the field and we have a big picture in mind with the Rugby World Cup next year.

"We will continue to keep a close eye on them at their provinces as well as all the other players on our radar that were not selected in this group."

Looking ahead at the southern hemisphere showpiece event, Nienaber said the squad will enter the competition with the momentum from their 2-1 series win against Wales:

The way we perform in those Tests will set the tone for the rest of the competition, which will be equally tough with three matches on tour before playing our final fixture in Durban, but we plan to approach this series one match at a time and to work as hard as possible to get the desired results and to continue to build and gel even stronger as a squad.

The Springboks will assemble in Mpumalanga on Sunday and will have a training camp in Hazyview before making the journey to Nelspruit on Friday afternoon for the opening Test against the All Blacks at the Mbombela Stadium a week later.

Springbok squad for Rugby Championship: Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Marvin Orie Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Duane Vermeulen Utility forwards: Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Grant Williams Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel Outside Backs: Warrick Gelant, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi Utility Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Frans Steyn, Damian Willemse

Rugby Championship fixtures:

17h05: Saturday, 6 August – Springboks v New Zealand (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

17h05: Saturday, 13 August – Springboks v New Zealand (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

07h30: Saturday, 27 August – Australia v Springboks (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

11h35: Saturday, 3 September – Australia v Springboks (Allianz Stadium, Sydney)

21h10: Saturday, 17 September – Argentina v Springboks (Estadio José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires)

17h05: Saturday, 24 September – Springboks v Argentina (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban)