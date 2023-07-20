Versatile prop Trevor still in Bok plans, says Bok coach Nienaber as Ox still on the mend

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said versatile prop Trevor Nyakane remains part of the team's plans, despite an extended playing absence.

Nyakane last played for the Boks in September 2022 against Argentina in Buenos Aires as a substitute.

Nienaber was optimistic about Ox Nche's recovery from a pectoral injury to be ready for the World Cup.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said versatile prop Trevor Nyakane is still in the selection mix, while powerhouse loosehead prop Retshegofaditswe 'Ox' Nche continues to recover from his pectoral muscle injury.

The 34-year-old Nyakane, probably the best in the world at playing on both sides of the scrum without flinching, hasn't started a Test since the 6 August All-Black encounter in Mbombela where he ended Angus Ta'avao's Test career with a destructive scrumming display.

He came off the bench in the respective 24-8 and 36-20 away Rugby Championship wins against Australia (3 September) and Argentina (17 September).

The Boks will host Argentina at Ellis Park next week Saturday in what will be their last game at home before the World Cup.

That will be followed by two warm-up games against Argentina (5 August) in Buenos Aires and Wales (19 August) in Cardiff before a neutral against New Zealand at Twickenham on 25 August.

Nyakane was part of the Springboks' year-end touring group but didn't get a game, despite no noticeable fitness issues in the three games he was available for in Dublin, Marseille, and Genoa.

The France-based player couldn't play in the 27-13 win against England as that Test fell outside of the World Rugby Test window, with Thomas du Toit coming in for him.

Nyakane has been part of the current Rugby Championship squad, but he hasn't played a game yet.

Meanwhile, Bulls loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp was drafted into the squad as cover for the injured Nche, who was ruled out of Test action for six weeks in the lead-up to the Australia Test at Loftus on 8 July.

Nienaber said in Pretoria on Thursday that Nyakane remains in the Bok plans, despite his relative lack of game time.

"Trevor is in the mix, like everyone in the squad," Nienaber said.

"Normally, we'll sit down and look at what we need from our props from this challenge, and we go with the best guys whom we think can combat that.

"It might change going into the Argentina Test."

Nienaber was also mildly optimistic about Nche's recovery chances ahead of the World Cup squad announcement on 8 August.

Nche, the least experienced Bok prop, has made a significant international splash that has seen him being rotated with the seasoned Steven Kitshoff at loosehead.

Nche, who has started in 14 of his 19 Tests since his 2018 debut against Wales in Washington, has asked many an opposing tighthead some uncomfortable questions.

Nienaber said Nche will step back into the selection mix as soon as he is medically cleared.

"After the injury, there's not a lot you can do, so he's probably in a sling at the moment," Nienaber said.

"He was with us now in the gym following his own rehab, so he's busy with the stuff that he's allowed to do.

"When I spoke to the doctor and the specialist, they said it looked like a four-week injury before he's medically good enough to play.

"There are markers he needs to meet and if you miss one, there's a little setback."