28m ago

Wales captain Dan Biggar fit to face Springboks in decisive 3rd Test

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
Dan Biggar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Wales captain Dan Biggar has been passed fit to face the Springboks in the series decider in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Welsh coaching staff were sweating on the availability of Biggar after he sustained a shoulder injury. Wales prop Dillon Lewis also didn't finish the game because of an arm injury, but he too returns to the side for this weekend.

Coach Wayne Pivac has kept the faith with the majority of the players who did duty in their 13-12 Bloemfontein win last week. 

The only change to the starting XV sees Josh Adams replace the injured Alex Cuthbert, while Owen Watkin takes the Cardiff winger's spot on the bench.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.

Teams:

Springboks

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Elrigh Louw, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux

Wales

15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar (c), 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Tommy Reffell, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Gareth Thomas

Substitutes: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Owen Watkin



