1h ago

Wales game perfect for Herschel's game driving skills to be tested, says Bok coach

Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Saturday's Test against Wales will be a perfect challenge for Herschel Jantjies's game driving skills.
  • Jantjies will be playing in his 19th Test, but it will be his third start.
  • Nienaber isn't concerned by how Wales will line up on Saturday.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Saturday's Test against Wales in Cardiff is a perfect opportunity to challenge Herschel Jantjies's game driving skills.

The game will be his 19th Test, but only his third start, something that can be pinned down to Faf de Klerk's hold on the number nine jumper.

De Klerk's injury has offered Jantjies an opportunity to sharpen his game further and establish himself as the second-in-charge behind De Klerk.

While familiarity can lead to contempt, Nienaber said Jantjies's time on the bench saddle means he's ready for a starting run.

"I would love to think that Herschel is in the same bracket as Damian Willemse and it's an opportunity for us to give Herschel a run," Nienaber said.

"We know what we have in Cobus [Reinach] and Faf and Herschel has been training very well. He's done very well in matches where Faf was injured.

"We're looking at this game to help develop their game driving skills with Handre Pollard in him starting for us. We know what we have in Cobus."

While the Boks have a less than flattering recent record in Cardiff, they also had an opportunity to watch an understrength Welsh side get hammered by the All Blacks.

Wayne Pivac's team has been further depleted by injuries to Alun-Wyn Jones, Ross Moriarty, and Taulupe Faletau.

That'll necessitate changes, but that's not something Nienaber is concerned with.

"If there's a possibility of seven changes, that'll be a new team as compared to the one that played the All Blacks on the weekend," Nienaber said.

"The one thing I can read into that performance is that there are some very good young players coming through.

"I can't really speculate on the selection at the moment."

Teams

Wales

TBA

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

