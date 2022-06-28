Springboks

1h ago

Attack guru Jones insists Wales have no mental block playing Boks in SA

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Wales attack coach Stephen Jones during a media conference at Southern Sun Montecasino in Johannesburg on 27 June 2022. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Wales attack coach Stephen Jones insists they don't have a mental block ahead of a three-Test series against the Springboks in South Africa

Wales never beaten the Boks on these shores and their teams United Rugby Championship teams also faltered badly in South Africa during the 2021/22 season.

The Welsh regional teams lost all eight of their URC matches on South African soil, resulting in a negative aggregate score of 351-106.

While addressing reporters in Johannesburg on Monday, Jones dismissed the idea that they had a mental block playing in South Africa.

"No, not at all," Jones hit back. "If you look at the last six games that South Africa and Wales have played, they have been incredibly close."

Wales have won four out of the last six Tests against the Boks, although they have lost the last two.

Jones added: "The vast majority of our group were out here last summer for the Lions tour. They've experienced a lot of Test matches against South Africa.

"From our perspective, we're very much looking forward to the Test. We've got a wonderful group of players and it's certainly been a long time since our last game against Italy and we're champing at the bit because we've got a world-class group here, who are very much looking forward to an intense Test match."

The Bok team will be named on Tuesday, while Wales will announce their line-up on Thursday.

Saturday's Test at Loftus Versfeld kicks off at 17:05.


