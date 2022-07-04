Wales seek discipline, vow to take fight to Boks in Bloem: 'We won't roll over'

Wales' forward coach John Humphries admitted their discipline will have to be better in the second Test against the Springboks in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The Welsh conceded four yellow cards, but still found a way to remain competitive in last week's 32-29 loss at Loftus Versfeld.

Humphries said they needed to have more lineouts in South Africa's 22m area in Bloemfontein as compared to the first Test.

While the Welsh were unfortunate to lose the first Test 32-29 at Loftus Versfeld over the weekend, they also conceded four yellow cards.

Humphries admitted on Monday they'll need their full quota to thwart the Bok pack threat, but added they won't be standing back.

"Discipline is a huge part of a game and it's no secret that it was part of our undoing," Humphries said.

"You're coming into a country that loves its rugby and up against a team that's respected for coming at you, so you can't take a step back.

"It's not about being illegal, it's about facing the challenge. We did that and we're certainly not going to roll over.

"We have to be on the front foot and that won't change."

The Welsh forwards actually had their best moment on the field when they had 13 men as in the 77th minute, they scored through replacement hooker Dewi Lake from a rolling maul.

The Welsh's rolling maul defence was excellent in the first half, but disintegrated in the second half due to the pressure from the Boks.

Humphries said they needed to make sure they have more opportunities in SA's 22 to get their own rolling maul going.

"We had 13 men on the field and we tried to problem solve from that perspective," Humphries said.

"That part of the game was executed by guys who haven't been playing together for very long and been in those roles before.

"We just need to have more set-pieces in their 22 than we had on the weekend and that'll enable us to squeeze pressure on the opposition.

"South Africa had three times more lineouts than they did in the first half and most of them were in our 22.

"We need to make sure we have more opportunities to put them under pressure in their 22."

Humphries doesn't expect the Boks to change anything, but they know what they need to do to ensure they avoid a repeat of the second-half onslaught.

"When you go up against the Boks, you know what's going to come to the front door. They're going to keep on coming for 80 odd minutes," Humphries said.

"You have to be prepared to stay in the fight and we'll have to be better than we were on the weekend to get what we want from this weekend.

"There are no surprises and, in the past, we've been able to stay in the physical fight and this weekend, there will be more of it.

"It'll come down to how physical we can be and how we can repeat the basics and what we're trying to do."



