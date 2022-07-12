Wales sweating over skipper Dan Biggar's fitness ahead of crucial third Test tie-breaker

Wales will be sweating over the fitness of flyhalf and captain Dan Biggar ahead of Saturday's crucial third Test at the Cape Town Stadium.

Gareth Anscombe deputised well for Biggar, who cried off with a shoulder injury in Wales' historic 13-12 win.

Wales' defence coach Gethin Jenkins said they know what to expect from a full-strength Springbok side named by coach Jacques Nienaber.

Biggar sustained a shoulder injury in the historic 13-12 win against the Springboks in Bloemfontein, where his replacement Gareth Anscombe made crucial big plays in the last quarter of Wales' first triumph in South Africa.

That narrow win, one of four Northern Hemisphere successes on a landmark weekend means the series is up for grabs.

Wales' assistant coach Gethin Jenkins said they'll wait as long as they can for Biggar, their captain, while wing Alex Cuthbert has gone home.

Wales prop Dillon Lewis also didn't finish the game because of an arm injury, but Jenkins said he should be good to go for Saturday.

"In terms of Dan, we'll wait until later in the week, while Alex has gone home. We've got a few bumps and bruises," Jenkins said.

"He’s (Lewis) recovered well and hopefully he’ll train Thursday and be back on the field on the weekend.

"However, there's not too much to write home about and I think we'll have a full squad to select from."

Jenkins, the defence coach, wasn't too fazed by the changes made by Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber for Saturday's Test.

Jenkins understood why the Boks made the raft of changes for the Bloemfontein game, but said the full-strength Bok side is the one they'll adapt to best.

"It's going to be a similar side to the one we faced in the first Test and we were close to getting a result in that game," Jenkins said.

"Nothing changes in terms of our preparation. The challenge for us last week was that a form team was picked because the bulk of those players were in the United Rugby Challenge.

"They hadn't played together too many times, so this week, they went back to the tried and tested. Hopefully, the homework will be done and the guys will know what'll need to be done from a mental perspective.

Springbok team 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Trevor Nyakane Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Elrigh Louw, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux







