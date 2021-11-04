Wales winger: Lions employed wrong game plan against Boks

Springboks

Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa 'A' and Louis Rees-Zammit of the British & Irish Lions. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit believes the British & Irish Lions didn't employ the correct game plan during their 2-1 series defeat to the Springboks earlier in the year.

For large parts of the series, the tourists appeared intent on matching the Boks at their own game, relying heavily on conservative tactics and a kicking strategy.

The 20-year-old Zammit, who spent most of the series as a fringe player, told The Guardian the Lions should have shown more enterprise with ball in hand.

"I don't want to be the bitch but I just thought we had the wrong game plan, to be honest," Rees-Zammit said.

"If we'd played a bit of rugby I think we could have given them a better test, but we ended up falling into their game plan and that cost us the series.

"I obviously wasn't suited to the game plan they went with. If we'd played more attacking rugby I'd like to think I'd have been in with a chance but they wanted physicality. It was, 'Who can kick more?' That's the last thing I wanted. I wanted ball in space, which was exactly what Finn Russell wanted as well."

Rees-Zammit added that he thought the Lions had the playing personnel to employ any game plan.

"Everyone thought we could have done a bit more in terms of playing. You heard it from fans and people who weren’t there. They just wish we’d played a bit more rugby, as opposed to sitting back and trying to play their game. We tried to stick with our plan but it didn’t end up working."

Rees-Zammit is expected to start at right wing for Wales when they tackle the Boks in Cardiff on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 19:30 (SA time).

Teams:
Wales 

15 Johnny McNicholl, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Jonathan Davies (c), 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Josh Adams,  10 Dan Biggar, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Taine Basham, 6 Ellis Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Rhys Carré


Substitutes: 16 Bradley Roberts, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 WillGriff John, 19 Ben Carter, 20 Seb Davies, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Liam Williams


South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

