Wales winger: Lions employed wrong game plan against Boks

Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit believes the British & Irish Lions didn't employ the correct game plan during their 2-1 series defeat to the Springboks earlier in the year.

For large parts of the series, the tourists appeared intent on matching the Boks at their own game, relying heavily on conservative tactics and a kicking strategy.

The 20-year-old Zammit, who spent most of the series as a fringe player, told The Guardian the Lions should have shown more enterprise with ball in hand.

"I don't want to be the bitch but I just thought we had the wrong game plan, to be honest," Rees-Zammit said.

"If we'd played a bit of rugby I think we could have given them a better test, but we ended up falling into their game plan and that cost us the series.

"I obviously wasn't suited to the game plan they went with. If we'd played more attacking rugby I'd like to think I'd have been in with a chance but they wanted physicality. It was, 'Who can kick more?' That's the last thing I wanted. I wanted ball in space, which was exactly what Finn Russell wanted as well."

Rees-Zammit added that he thought the Lions had the playing personnel to employ any game plan.

"Everyone thought we could have done a bit more in terms of playing. You heard it from fans and people who weren’t there. They just wish we’d played a bit more rugby, as opposed to sitting back and trying to play their game. We tried to stick with our plan but it didn’t end up working."

Rees-Zammit is expected to start at right wing for Wales when they tackle the Boks in Cardiff on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 19:30 (SA time).