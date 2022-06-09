Springboks

2h ago

add bookmark

Wallabies to host Springboks at new stadium in Sydney

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pete Samu of the Wallabies makes a run during a Rugby Championship match against the Springboks. (Photo: Jono Searle/Getty Images)
Pete Samu of the Wallabies makes a run during a Rugby Championship match against the Springboks. (Photo: Jono Searle/Getty Images)
  • A brand new stadium in Sydney will play host to the Springboks' second Rugby Championship Test against the Wallabies in 2022.
  • The new Allianz Stadium boasts a capacity of 42 500.
  • The first Test between the nations is at the Adelaide Oval - a ground more renowned for hosting cricket matches.

The Wallabies will make history by hosting the first ever international event at Sydney's brand new Allianz Stadium when they play the Springboks on Saturday, 3 September.

It will be the second Rugby Championship Test between the two nations in 2022, with organisers earlier confirming the first encounter would be played at the iconic Adelaide Oval cricket ground on 27 August.

Sydney's new Allianz Stadium will hold 42 500 supporters and bring fans closer to the action than ever before, creating an unrivalled spectator experience.

According to Rugby Australia, supporters will receive 100% rain cover in all seats, with clear sight-lines to the pitch, video screens and other spectator seating zones to enhance the event-day experience.

"We are extremely excited to be able to host the first ever international event at the new Allianz Stadium," Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said in a statement.

"To have the Wallabies taking on the world champion Springboks in front of over 40 000 supporters is going to be an amazing experience, and one I'm sure those in attendance will never forget.

"I would like to thank the NSW Government for their support in hosting the Test and congratulate them on what is a truly world class stadium built here in Sydney."

Springbok fixtures and SA kick-off times:
Incoming Tour:

17:05 - Saturday, 2 July: Springboks v Wales (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

17:05 - Saturday, 9 July: Springboks v Wales (Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein)

17:05 - Saturday, 16 July - Springboks v Wales (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

Rugby Championship:

17:05 - Saturday, 6 August: Springboks v All Blacks (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

17:05 - Saturday, 13 August: Springboks v All Blacks (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

TBC: Saturday, 27 August: Australia v Springboks (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

TBC: Saturday, 3 September: Australia v Springboks (Allianz Stadium, Sydney)

21:10 - Saturday, 17 September: Argentina v Springboks (Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

17:05 - Saturday, 24 September: Springboks v Argentina (Kings Park, Durban)


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokswallabiesrugby championshipherman mostertandy marinosrugby
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 2893 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 2574 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo