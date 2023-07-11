Wary Nienaber insists All Blacks are over 2022's troubles: 'Crisis was subjective'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has dismissed any suggestions that the All Blacks have lost their aura.

The New Zealanders endured a difficult start to their 2022 season before resuming a more typical winning run, prompting Nienaber to tout their might again.

He also says the Boks are unperturbed about playing at a new venue in the form of Mount Smart in southern Auckland.

Whether the local media were just searching for a provocative soundbite or genuinely still ponder the true strength of the All Blacks, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber phlegmatically played a solid proverbial forward defensive when questioned over the magnitude of this weekend's Rugby Championship challenge in Auckland.

Despite finishing 2022 strongly with six victories and a draw in their final seven matches, head coach Ian Foster's job was widely touted to be on the line after a poor start, where they lost four in five, including a home series loss to Ireland.

Ironically, that rot started to stop when the All Blacks - against expectations - won against the Boks at Ellis Park, a week after they were outplayed in Nelspruit.

That memory clearly dictates Nienaber's view on the matter.

"New Zealand haven't lose their aura. They're still a formidable side," the Bok mentor said from the Kiwi capital on Tuesday.

In retrospect, it was probably a blip on the radar instead of the apocalypse.

Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Duane Vermeulen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok

"I remember when it was being written about last year and how some were saying that the All Blacks are in a crisis. I found it interesting that some were saying that, if they lose two in a row their win ratio dips below 80%, it would represent a major problem because a lot of other teams are actually striving for such a win percentage," said Nienaber.

"Labelling something like that a crisis is very subjective in my humble opinion. They just a few bad days at the office, where even some of the results were affected by cards being shown against them. Given how close the top 10 sides are to each other, it's fine margins like a card or a few points that affect results."

South Africa laid down an impressive marker in beating the Wallabies 43-12 at Loftus last weekend with a much-changed combination on duty, but they are acutely aware that their great foes' comfortable win over Argentina in South America is arguably more eye-catching.

"They're definitely back in form and have confidence. After Ellis Park, they went on a pretty good run, won the Rugby Championship, and did well in Europe at the end of the year," said Nienaber.

"They delivered a very good performance against the Pumas - we know how difficult it is to go to Mendoza and win. We know we'll get a proper Test match."

The Springboks will add to the collection of venues they've visited in Auckland by running out at Mount Smart Stadium in the southern suburb of Penrose.

All Black legend Ian Jones had earlier in the week argued that the location amounts to a "neutral venue", though that would seem to be a bit fanciful.

Instead, the Boks are just focused on getting the job done, wherever,

"We've never been here. It's interesting, I've been to several stadiums in this region - Albany, Pukekohe, Eden Park - but this will be a first. We'll see how things look at the captain's run," said Nienaber.

"Where we play doesn't really matter to us. Whether we play at Eden Park or Mount Smart, it's just a great opportunity to play against the All Blacks.

"Since 1999, I've travelled to New Zealand annually with various teams. You spent almost two weeks every year in the country. But since 2019, we haven't.

"It's just exciting to be back here. We know how important rugby is in this country and how important the All Blacks are, too. It's just great to be part of that vibe."

Kick-off is at 09:05.