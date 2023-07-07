Was the Junior Boks' wobbliness always on the cards? Rassie wouldn't be surprised

The Junior Springboks' struggles were foreseen by Rassie Erasmus.

The national director of rugby said that the knock-on effect of Covid-19 was eventually going to have an impact, especially on the current group.

Erasmus also praised northern hemisphere teams for "doing things right" as outfits like France and Ireland dominate in the Cape.

Were the Junior Springboks' unconvincing performances at the current World Rugby Under-20 Championship pre-ordained?



It's perhaps an unfair question to be asking given that Bafana Nhleko's troops have reached the semi-finals of this year's edition, where they will be pitted against high-flying Ireland in Athlone on Sunday.

However, a quick glance at how the pool stages panned out provides a pretty emphatic picture of the host nation's struggles.

South Africa managed to top pool C with nine log points yet only did so because they beat Georgia - who also finished on nine - head-to-head, despite boasting an inferior points difference.

In fact, the Baby All Blacks, who qualified for the last four because they were the best team to finish second in a group, even had a better record than the Junior Boks, garnering 10 log points and a +23 points difference.

All this won't matter if South Africa have an ultimately successful campaign, but it was interesting that Rassie Erasmus, the national director of rugby, informally foresaw the youngsters' struggles when he was quizzed about their prospects earlier in the week before the team's crucial victory over Argentina.

"With the junior rugby - and I'm really not using it as an excuse because everyone had to deal with it - we have to consider the impact that Covid-19 had, particularly on this group," he said.

"A lot of continuity went awry, getting these players into Under-17 camps, academies, the Craven Week, proved immensely challenging just because the regulations didn't allow us to do so.

"There was always going to be a time where we feel a bit of a dip in that pipeline because of the vacuum that was there. Then again, it's not an excuse.

"Italy was one of the countries severely affected by Covid and one of the national team's stalwarts actually became a volunteer ambulance driver, which puts things into perspective. It's not an excuse."

Still, it provides some useful perspective at least: the majority of this squad didn't competitively in their last two years at school.

Another thing for Erasmus to ponder, particularly after this year's World Cup, is the resurgence of the northern hemisphere teams in this year's edition.

France have been rampant for years now, but Ireland's excellence as well as the claims of England and a supremely unlucky Georgian combination illustrates that the southern hemisphere nations - dominant for so long - have possibly become complacent.

He's definitely taken notice.

"France and Ireland are doing something fantastic with their youth rugby. Italy also have improved and Georgia have been surprise packages," said Erasmus.

"It's becoming so competitive and professional at all tiers of the game that we were lucky that Georgia beat Italy [to help the Junior Boks into the semis].

"Georgia is a grind, Italy a grind. Ireland beat some of the best teams. There aren't a lot of professional players in a country of 4 million and that Ireland are performing so well is amazing."

Imagine if South Africa do get it right...

Kick-off on Sunday is at 16:30.



