1h ago

Share

WATCH | Acting debut locked in: Enforcer Eben smashes soapie gig

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo)
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo)

With the Springboks jetting off to Europe to defend their Rugby World Cup title over the coming months, Eben Etzebeth will have a vital role to play.

Etzebeth, one of the world's top locks, is renowned for his no-nonsense approach to the game, where physicality is a massive asset to South Africa.

The big No 4, however, showed another string to his bow when he made his acting debut in the popular South African soapie, "Binnelanders", with the episode airing last week.\

While his acting won't ever match his performances on the field, Etzebeth did a credible job, however many social media users thought his television debut wasn't that impressive. 

WATCH his acting debut below:


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 315 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 832 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2258 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2900 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 758 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 418 votes
Jake White
7% - 869 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4927 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo