WATCH | Acting debut locked in: Enforcer Eben smashes soapie gig

With the Springboks jetting off to Europe to defend their Rugby World Cup title over the coming months, Eben Etzebeth will have a vital role to play.



Etzebeth, one of the world's top locks, is renowned for his no-nonsense approach to the game, where physicality is a massive asset to South Africa.

The big No 4, however, showed another string to his bow when he made his acting debut in the popular South African soapie, "Binnelanders", with the episode airing last week.\

While his acting won't ever match his performances on the field, Etzebeth did a credible job, however many social media users thought his television debut wasn't that impressive.

WATCH his acting debut below:

Eben Etzebeth shows his acting skills!



NGL this is the worst acting I’ve ever seen!!???????????? pic.twitter.com/kynHa83S1A — ScrumAtMe Rugby (@ScrumAtMe_Rugby) August 11, 2023



