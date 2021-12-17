Springboks

1h ago

WATCH | 'Ban, ban, baby!' Rassie Erasmus' social media is the gift that keeps on giving

accreditation
Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, banned by World Rugby, is enjoying himself. 

The 2019 World Cup winning coach has been charitable in documenting his day-to-day as he comes to terms with his sanction from rugby for two months, followed by a subsequent match day ban until 30 September 2022.

From hilarious videos where he teases his English Bulldog Frank, to showing off his fully stocked bar, Erasmus' Twitter page has been a source of much laughter and entertainment for the South African rugby community. 

His latest offering, "ban, ban baby" has been viewed over 200k times.

Erasmus, in good spirits, takes the bespoke route of replacing popular lyrics "Ice, Ice baby" with "ban, ban, baby" as he dances comically at the table.

His latest post is captioned "Okay, but I will probably delete if I get to much "bite" from South Africans! After all it's for them who we working and playing" is in keeping with his daily updates to his followers. 

WATCH:

 

 
