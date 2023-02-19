14m ago

WATCH | Bok hot-steppers Canan, Kurt-Lee run a sumo gauntlet

accreditation
Craig Taylor
Kurt-Lee Arendse scores for the Springboks at Twickenham. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)
Springboks Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse have stepped their fair share of opponents during the season, but things were a little different when they came up against sumo wrestlers recently.

The South African speedsters were tasked with waltzing their way past the wrestlers in a series of runs that became progressively harder. 

WATCH below as the pair try their best to step the biggest opponents they've ever come across:

springbokskurt-lee arend­secanan moodierugby
