WATCH | Bok hot-steppers Canan, Kurt-Lee run a sumo gauntlet

Springboks Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse have stepped their fair share of opponents during the season, but things were a little different when they came up against sumo wrestlers recently.
The South African speedsters were tasked with waltzing their way past the wrestlers in a series of runs that became progressively harder.
WATCH below as the pair try their best to step the biggest opponents they've ever come across:
The @BlueBullsRugby take on the Sumo gauntlet ???— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) February 17, 2023
Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie go head-to-head in this week's #UltimateRugbyChallenges pic.twitter.com/UdRHOFpeZP